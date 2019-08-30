Emmerdale's Lisa Riley gives fans first look at Mandy Dingle as she makes her explosive return

Soap star Lisa Riley gave fans a glimpse of Mandy Dingle's trademark leopard print outfit. Picture: Getty

The soap star shares a teaser snap of herself in full costume as she films a string of comeback scenes.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has given fans a first look at Mandy Dingle as she prepares to make an explosive return to the soap.

The 43-year-old, who joined the ITV show in 1995 as the feisty fictional character, took to social media to reveal she had completed her first full "Dingle Day" as she films for her comeback.

In the teaser photo, the British actress can be seen sporting The Woolpack barmaid's trademark leopard print look along with bouncy curls and a full face of glamorous make-up.

She captioned the snap: "THANKYOU so much @erikawareing @emmerdalemakeup#emmerdale @emmerdale @itv for my FIRST full “Dingle Day” completed.....making me smile with our silliness #goodday #actorslife."

Earlier this week, the soap star shared a picture of herself on the Emmerdale set enjoying the sunshine.

She wrote: "See the pure joys of working #BankHolidayMonday@emmerdale @itv the village is just STUNNING. If I sit in this garden long enough my freckles are going to DOUBLE!

"It’s such a glorious day, I do feel REALLY REALLY lucky #emmerdale #happyatwork #sunshine#glorious #thatsky especially after the delicious time I’ve just had with my family."

Well I have just completed my 3rd week back playing #mandydingle @itv @emmerdale I could not be happier if I tried,the cast & crew, some old,that I’ve known for years who KNOW what they mean to me,and also all the gorgeous new faces,they’ve been so welcoming, genuine & kind💛😘💛 pic.twitter.com/rTLXEhHvBZ — Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) August 9, 2019

Just weeks before she shared another post with her followers, admitting she couldn't be happier about her return to the long-running soap set in Yorkshire.

She revealed: "Well I have just completed my third week back playing #mandydingle @itv @emmerdale and I could not be happier if I tried....all the cast and crew, some old,that I’ve known for years who KNOW what they mean to me....and also all the gorgeous new faces....they’ve been so welcoming, genuine, kind, and basically it’s a really happy place to work. Everyone is so proud to be working on this lovely show. #Emmerdale #itv #drama #soap#insidesoap #lovemyjob #acting#actorslife #tvcrew"

Lisa Riley told fans she had completed her first full "Dingle Day". Picture: Getty

Emmerdale bosses confirmed Lisa's return to the soap following her special guest appearance in January after 17 years away.

She left Emmerdale after cheating on her husband Paddy Kirk, played by co-star Dominic Brunt.

But now Mandy is set to make her dramatic return to the Dales this coming autumn as she moves in with the rest of the Dingle clan.

Lisa Riley first joined ITV's Emmerdale in 1995 to as Mandy Dingle. Picture: Getty

The soap’s executive producer Jane Hudson said: “We have Mandy Dingle and her son Vinny coming back in to the village, which we’re all very excited about.

“They come back with scams and everything going on. There’s lots in store and it’s going to be fun and very colourful, as she makes herself at home in the Dingle household.”