Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals she’s ‘getting help’ with kids as she asks for advice on parenting struggle

3 February 2020, 11:38 | Updated: 3 February 2020, 15:59

Charley Webb has opened up about her parenting issues
Charley Webb has opened up about her parenting issues. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The soap actress has said she’s "definitely getting help" with her children.

Charley Webb has reached out to fans for support, after admitting her struggles with kids Bowie, four, and six-month-old Ace.

Emmerdale star Charley - who also shares Buster, nine, with co-star Matthew Wolfenden - said she’s struggled to sleep lately, with her youngest kids keeping her awake.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old said: "Last night was absolutely horrific on the children front in terms of sleep. Bowie woke up at one o'clock in the morning and didn't want to go back to sleep at all, he went back to sleep at half six.

"Ace, the same thing that's been happening is the problem with his dummy so he goes to sleep fine and then he relies on his dummy to get him back to sleep.

View this post on Instagram

6 months of loving Ace Gene Wolfenden🧡

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

"So every time it falls out he moans for it to go back, so it's the broken sleep continuously all night and I am exhausted."

Read More: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb delights fans as she reveals baby son Ace's blonde hair in rare photo

Confessing she will be hiring 'help', Charley continued: "We are definitely getting help because we need some plan to get rid of this. I don't necessarily want to get ready of the dummy because I do love the fact that they've got a little bit of comfort... But yeah."

The Debbie Dingle star then asked her followers for advice, adding: "I've got two children that don't sleep. What am I going to do? Please tell me that you guys or some of you guys have had this and it ends."

Read More: Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals clever parenting hack for when son Bowie needs ‘time out’

This comes after Charley opened up about the struggles of being a mum-of-three, in a very candid Instagram post back in December.

View this post on Instagram

I don’t often manage to get a picture of all 3. It’s my favourite one yet. I’ve found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don’t mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren’t honest enough about how full on it is. With one, two, three, four, however many you’ve got. It’s ok to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion. I often look at peoples Instagrams and think how perfect their life looks. It won’t be. Just like mine isn’t. Looking at this picture you’d think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but....Bowie had a full on meltdown after this because he didn’t want me to ‘picture him’ (that’s what he says). Luckily, it was early and it didn’t stress me out. We were outside in the fresh air and we got on with the day. He got over it. Just reminded me to look at a photograph and think about the bigger picture. No ones life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time. Xx

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

Alongside a picture of her three children, she wrote: "I don't often manage to get a picture of all 3. It's my favourite one yet. I've found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don't mind saying it.

"I think sometimes people aren't honest enough about how full on it is. With one, two, three, four, however many you've got. It's ok to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion.

Admitting her life ‘isn’t perfect’, she continued: "Looking at this picture you'd think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but... Bowie had a full on meltdown after this because he didn't want me to 'picture him' (that's what he says)."

