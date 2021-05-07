How old is Laurel Thomas in Emmerdale?

Laurel Thomas is played by Charlotte Bellamy. Picture: ITV/PA Images

What is Laurel’s age in Emmerdale and who plays her? Here’s what we know…

Laurel Thomas has become one of the most loved Emmerdale characters after joining back in 2002.

She is the daughter of Doug Potts and Hilary Potts and the widow of Ashley Thomas, with whom she shares children Arthur and Dotty Thomas.

But how old is Laurel and who is she played by? Find out everything…

How old is Laurel Thomas in Emmerdale?

Laurel was born on 31st May 1974, making her 46-years-old.

Emmerdale's Charlotte Bellamy and John Middleton. Picture: PA Images

The actress who plays her, Charlotte Bellamy, was born on 19th March 1973, so she is just over a year older than her character at 48.

Laurel has had some huge storylines over the years, including being married to Ashley Thomas twice - in 2005 and 2016.

She has also been a mother figure to Ashley’s daughter Gabby after her mum Bernice moved away from the village.

Ashley died of pneumonia in April 2017 after being diagnosed with dementia two years earlier.

Aside from her marriage to Ashley, Laurel also struggled with alcohol addiction, was almost murdered by Sally Spode (Siân Reeves) and married Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

Charlotte Bellamy has been in Emmerdale since 2002. Picture: Getty Images

Back in January, Laurel discovered she and partner Jai Sharma were expecting a baby.

But after discovering their child had Down’s Syndrome, they made the decision to have a termination.

Who plays Laurel Thomas in Emmerdale?

Charlotte Bellamy has played the role of Laurel Thomas for almost two decades.

Having grown up in Kent, the actress studied Performance Arts at Middlesex University before bagging her first TV role in 1996 as Jamie Merrick in A Touch of Frost.

EastEnders fans might recognise her for playing Sue Taylor before she bagged her role in Emmerdale.

Charlotte is married to husband Mungo Denison, and the pair have three children together; Sunnie, 16, Herbie, 14, and Teddie, 11.

