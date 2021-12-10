Emmerdale fans predict sad Liv Flaherty twist after overdose in prison

Emmerdale's Liv is in danger this week. Picture: ITV

Will Liv die in Emmerdale and why is she in prison? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emmerdale viewers were shocked on Thursday when prisoner Liv Flaherty fell unconscious after drinking a bottle of potent alcohol.

But will Liv die in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

Will Liv die in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale bosses haven't revealed what will happen to Liv.

The teen was visited behind bars by Mandy Dingle who persuaded her to block Vinny Dingle's visits.

Visibly distraught by the meeting, Liv turned to her roommate's homemade alcohol to numb the pain.

Liv is struggling in prison in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

But even after being warned about how strong it was, she drank the whole bottle and fell unconscious.

After she was discovered, her cellmate attempted to wake her but Liv began choking on the alcohol.

In scary scenes, she then started having a seizure as her cellmate called for help.

And some viewers have predicted a sad outcome for Liv, with one writing on Twitter: “Liv dying .... that's another funeral Aaron won't turn up for.”

“If anything happens to Liv then I’m never watching #Emmerdale ever again,” said another, while a third added: “Can you tell me if Liv will be ok? It's hard watching her in pain.”

A fourth said: “Poor liv she's having a hellish time and nobody cares #emmerdale”.

Liv is in prison for the murder of Ben in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

This comes after Liv actress Isobel Steele reflected on how her character had changed since becoming alcohol-dependent.

She said: "When you compare Liv from four years ago with today, she still had her issues but she was brighter, chirpier and kinder.

"All those traits have faded away with the alcohol and she's become a shell of her former self. I think Liv's starting to realise that she's not a very nice person right now.”

Why is Liv in prison?

Emmerdale's Liv is facing court after being jailed for the murder of Ben.

She is innocent, with murderer Meena actually being responsible, but before his death, Ben had an argument with Liv.

Liv somehow ended up with Ben's phone in her pocket and due to having no memory of the night, she even started to doubt herself.