Emmerdale fans predict sad Liv Flaherty twist after overdose in prison
10 December 2021, 08:41
Will Liv die in Emmerdale and why is she in prison? Here's what we know...
Listen to this article
Emmerdale viewers were shocked on Thursday when prisoner Liv Flaherty fell unconscious after drinking a bottle of potent alcohol.
But will Liv die in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…
- Emmerdale fans convinced they've worked out shock twist involving Meena and Manpreet
- Emmerdale fans 'work out' how Aaron Dingle will return to soap after Danny Miller's exit
- Emmerdale's Meena Jutla could be caught out by iconic character after killing Ben Tucker
Will Liv die in Emmerdale?
Emmerdale bosses haven't revealed what will happen to Liv.
The teen was visited behind bars by Mandy Dingle who persuaded her to block Vinny Dingle's visits.
Visibly distraught by the meeting, Liv turned to her roommate's homemade alcohol to numb the pain.
But even after being warned about how strong it was, she drank the whole bottle and fell unconscious.
After she was discovered, her cellmate attempted to wake her but Liv began choking on the alcohol.
In scary scenes, she then started having a seizure as her cellmate called for help.
And some viewers have predicted a sad outcome for Liv, with one writing on Twitter: “Liv dying .... that's another funeral Aaron won't turn up for.”
“If anything happens to Liv then I’m never watching #Emmerdale ever again,” said another, while a third added: “Can you tell me if Liv will be ok? It's hard watching her in pain.”
A fourth said: “Poor liv she's having a hellish time and nobody cares #emmerdale”.
This comes after Liv actress Isobel Steele reflected on how her character had changed since becoming alcohol-dependent.
She said: "When you compare Liv from four years ago with today, she still had her issues but she was brighter, chirpier and kinder.
"All those traits have faded away with the alcohol and she's become a shell of her former self. I think Liv's starting to realise that she's not a very nice person right now.”
Why is Liv in prison?
Emmerdale's Liv is facing court after being jailed for the murder of Ben.
She is innocent, with murderer Meena actually being responsible, but before his death, Ben had an argument with Liv.
Liv somehow ended up with Ben's phone in her pocket and due to having no memory of the night, she even started to doubt herself.