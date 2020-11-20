Will Nate Robinson go to prison in Emmerdale?

Is Nate leaving Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

What happened to Nate Robinson in Emmerdale and is he leaving? Here's what we know...

Nate Robinson has had a tough few weeks in Emmerdale, after he decided to take the rap for the hit and run which left Moira Dingle fighting for her life.

In a bid to keep Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) out of prison, Nate (Jurell Carter) is facing charges himself.

Viewers know that it was actually Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) who knocked Moira (Natalie J Robb) down, and set Belle up for the crime.

But after expecting dad Nate proved he’s prepared to put himself on the line, will he end up in jail? Here’s what we know...

Nate could be facing two years in prison in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Will Nate go to prison?

At the moment, we don’t know whether Nate is going to prison, as Emmerdale bosses haven't revealed how the storyline will play out.

Meanwhile, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Wash) was recently left devastated when she found out her boyfriend could be sent to prison for two years.

She originally thought his sentence was likely to be six months, but now pregnant Tracy is facing the prospect of their baby starting life with Nate behind bars.

But there has been some good news, as the couple recently found out they are going to be having a little girl.

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) decided to help them plan a gender reveal party, but Belle disappeared with the cake knife so Cain (Jeff Hordley) realised she wasn’t taking her medication.

As the Dingles left to look for Belle, Lydia accidentally let slip to Tracy that she was going to have a daughter.

Is Jurell Carter leaving Emmerdale?

The actor has not revealed whether he will be exiting Emmerdale at the end of this storyline.

But fans of the soap are devastated at the thought of his character ending up in prison.

One Tweeted: "OMG Nate's actually looking at 2/3 years now seriously? Tracy's gona be absolutely devastated #Emmerdale."

Another said: "#Emmerdale The fact that Nate is willing to go to jail for something he didn’t even do I just don’t get it!"

