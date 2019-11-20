Emmerdale fans shocked as paedo teacher Maya is revealed to be pregnant in horrifying twist

By Naomi Bartram

Paedo teacher Maya Stepney revealed she was heavily pregnant last night.

Emmerdale’s Maya Stepney was sent to prison after months of grooming teenager Jacob Gallagher.

But the soap villain made a dramatic return to the Dales last night as she stepped out of prison sporting a huge baby bump.

In a tense scene, school boy Jacob could be seen desperately trying to call the former teacher after discovering she had been freed.

But as Maya refused to speak to Jacob, the camera panned down to reveal a visible baby bump.

Fans were left floored by the revelation, with many questioning whether the dad is Jacob or his dad David.

Maya showed off her baby bump last night. Picture: ITV

“#Emmerdale omg cant believe maya is pregnant omg,” said one fan, while another wrote: “MAYA IS PREGNANT DON’T TELL ME IT’S JACOB’S #Emmerdale.”

Read More: Emmerdale’s James Moore pulled over by police after onlooker mistakes his ataxic cerebral palsy for drink driving

While a third pondered: “Maya’s pregnant!! Wonder if Jacob or David is the father? #emmerdale.”

And a fourth exclaimed: “"OMG MAYA IS PREGNANT LIKE WHO DIDNT SEE THAT COMING."

Read More: Emmerdale's Charley Webb debuts nine-year-old son Buster’s short hair after he was cruelly trolled for ‘looking like a girl’

WTF MAYA IS PREGNANT DON’T TELL ME IT’S JACOB’S 🤯🤯 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/s4YFG6XYty — Cerys Emily ♡ (@Cerys_Emily_x) November 19, 2019

Hold the phone. Maya is pregnant? Just. I mean. Emmerdale. Come on! last scene left me like: #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/6cr3bbUNKH — Soph 🌈 (@feistyandpathe1) November 19, 2019

Maya’s pregnant!! 😱 Wonder if Jacob or David is the father? #emmerdale — Emmerdale Fans (@TheEmmerdaily) November 19, 2019

Maya was involved in one of the soaps most controversial storylines ever as she sexually abused Jacob for almost a year.

The pair tried to run away together, but eventually she was caught by police and sentenced to a year behind bars.

She ended up serving just five months, with soap bosses keeping tight-lipped about whether fans will learn the father of Maya's baby this year.

Meanwhile, following the shock episode, Maya actress Louisa Clein revealed she had to film the shock pregnancy scenes "undercover".

The 40-year-old shared a photo of her fake bump on Instagram and captioned it: "Well who saw that coming?? Hats off to @emmerdale for keeping that scene secret!! Undercover filming was super exciting!! #emmerdale #mayastepney"