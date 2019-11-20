Emmerdale fans shocked as paedo teacher Maya is revealed to be pregnant in horrifying twist

20 November 2019, 09:27 | Updated: 20 November 2019, 09:30

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Paedo teacher Maya Stepney revealed she was heavily pregnant last night.

Emmerdale’s Maya Stepney was sent to prison after months of grooming teenager Jacob Gallagher.

But the soap villain made a dramatic return to the Dales last night as she stepped out of prison sporting a huge baby bump.

In a tense scene, school boy Jacob could be seen desperately trying to call the former teacher after discovering she had been freed.

But as Maya refused to speak to Jacob, the camera panned down to reveal a visible baby bump.

Fans were left floored by the revelation, with many questioning whether the dad is Jacob or his dad David.

Maya showed off her baby bump last night
Maya showed off her baby bump last night. Picture: ITV

“#Emmerdale omg cant believe maya is pregnant omg,” said one fan, while another wrote: “MAYA IS PREGNANT DON’T TELL ME IT’S JACOB’S #Emmerdale.”

Read More: Emmerdale’s James Moore pulled over by police after onlooker mistakes his ataxic cerebral palsy for drink driving

While a third pondered: “Maya’s pregnant!! Wonder if Jacob or David is the father? #emmerdale.”

And a fourth exclaimed: “"OMG MAYA IS PREGNANT LIKE WHO DIDNT SEE THAT COMING."

Read More: Emmerdale's Charley Webb debuts nine-year-old son Buster’s short hair after he was cruelly trolled for ‘looking like a girl’

Maya was involved in one of the soaps most controversial storylines ever as she sexually abused Jacob for almost a year.

The pair tried to run away together, but eventually she was caught by police and sentenced to a year behind bars.

She ended up serving just five months, with soap bosses keeping tight-lipped about whether fans will learn the father of Maya's baby this year.

Meanwhile, following the shock episode, Maya actress Louisa Clein revealed she had to film the shock pregnancy scenes "undercover".

The 40-year-old shared a photo of her fake bump on Instagram and captioned it: "Well who saw that coming?? Hats off to @emmerdale for keeping that scene secret!! Undercover filming was super exciting!! #emmerdale #mayastepney"

More Emmerdale News

James Moore has opened up about a driving incident

Emmerdale’s James Moore pulled over by police after onlooker mistakes his ataxic cerebral palsy for drink driving
Charley Webb has shared a photo of her middle son

Emmerdale's Charley Webb debuts nine-year-old son Buster’s short hair after he was cruelly trolled for ‘looking like a girl’
Viewers think Mandy and Vinny are lovers

Emmerdale spoilers: Horrified viewers predict Mandy Dingle and fake ‘son’ Vinny are lovers in shock twist
These are the most shocking moments from soapland

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2019 - from deadly fires to wedding day shootouts
Danny Miller posted a sweet tribute to his on-screen husband on Twitter.

Emmerdale's Danny Miller pays tribute to co-star Ryan Hawley as RobRon's final scenes air

Trending on Heart

The parents opted for an unusual surname for their baby (stock image)

Parents divide opinion after giving their child 'blended surname' of both their names

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Essentiel Antwerp

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £250 Kate Spade blouse and floral midi skirt

Celebrities

Cliff Parisi has admitted the reason he joined I'm A Celeb

Ex-EastEnders star Cliff Parisi admits he was forced to join I’m A Celeb to pay off huge bill
Alesha Dixon has shared a rare photo of her daughter

Alesha Dixon shares rare glimpse of baby girl Anaya Safiya three months after secretly giving birth

Celebrities

Jacqueline was forced to take on spiders

I'm A Celebrity viewers hail Jacqueline Jossa a hero as she takes on spiders in 'worst trial ever'