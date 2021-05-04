What has Cain Dingle done to his arm in Emmerdale?

4 May 2021, 11:43

Emmerdale fans noticed Cain has hurt his arm in Emmerdale
Has Jeff Hordley broken his arm and how did he injure himself? Here's what we know about the Cain Dingle actor...

Emmerdale fans have been left concerned for actor Jeff Hordley after spotting his character’s injured arm.

The 51-year-old plays Cain Dingle in the soap and was seen sporting a bandaged hand in recent episodes.

“What happened Cain's arm...all in plaster?Did I miss something?!#emmerdale,” wrote one on Twitter.

Another said: “#Emmerdale Have I missed something.Just seen Cain with his arm in a plaster cast.”

While a third added: “Have I missed an episode or 2 emmerdale what's happened to Cain’s hand?”

Cain has injured his hand in Emmerdale
So, what happened to Cain’s arm in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

What happened to Cain’s arm in Emmerdale?

Last month, Cain revealed he had hurt his hand while helping his dad out with DIY.

In one scene, Cain was talking to his mum Faith (Sally Dexter) and son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) when the conversation quickly turned to his injury.

"What happened to your arm?" Nate asked him, to which Cain replied: "Okay, if you must know, I was helping me dad out.

"I thought he was too old to be climbing up ladders doing DIY, he forgot to tell me one of the rungs was loose.

"Anyway, I’m not here to talk about me.”

But it looks like actor Jeff has hurt his hand in real life too, as his wife Zoe Henry shared a Twitter picture recently.

Zoe, who plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap, posted a picture of Jeff working on their allotment, with fans noticing he still has a bandaged arm.

One wrote: “Lovely photo but what has Jeff done to his hand? Get well soon Jeff, you need that hand for digging.”

A second asked: “Is that the same sore hand that he is also displaying in Emmerdale… hurt in Scotland?”

