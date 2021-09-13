Who played Rebecca White in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

Emily Head played Rebecca White in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Who was Rebecca White in Emmerdale and is she dead? Find out everything…

There is so much drama over on Emmerdale at the moment, we can barely keep up.

But cast your minds back to 2016 and you might remember Rebecca White.

Rebecca was the daughter of the late Lawrence White (John Bowe) and half sister of Chrissie White (Louise Marwood), as well as the mum of Sebastian White.

The character - played by Emily Head - was part of some huge storylines including a devastating car crash caused by evil Lachlan White (Thomas Atkinson), which claimed the lives of Lawrence and Chrissie.

But who played Rebecca and what happened to her? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who played Rebecca White in Emmerdale?

Emily Head played the role of Rebecca from 2016-18.

32-year-old Emily is best known for her role as Carli D'Amato in E4's sitcom The Inbetweeners which she played from 2008-2011.

The actress attended the BRIT School in Croydon, where she completed a BTEC course in acting alongside the likes of Katy B and Adele.

She has also starred in TV shows such as The Syndicate, Doctors, Doc Martin and Life.

What happened to Rebecca White in Emmerdale?

Rebecca arrived unannounced in Emmerdale in 2016.

Emily Head starred as Carly in Inbetweeners. Picture: Alamy

After losing half of her family in a crash that also caused her a permanent brain injury, she was then taken hostage by nephew Lachlan.

She was missing from the village for weeks and it seemed as though she was dead.

Rebecca then tried to escape but Lachlan strangled her, leading viewers to believe she was dead.

It was later revealed she was actually in a psychiatric hospital but she left with boyfriend Ross and son Seb.

She is currently thought to be living in Liverpool with Ross and his brother Pete Barton.