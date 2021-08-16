Who did Stephanie Dooley play in Emmerdale?

Stephanie Dooley starred in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Who did Stephanie Dooley play in Emmerdale and when did she split with Darren Day?

Actress Stephanie Dooley is best known for her roles in The Hunter's Prayer and Dangerous Game, but she also starred in Emmerdale all the way back in 2006.

The star was also married to Celebrity Big Brother star Darren Day from May 21, 2007 until 2018.

So, who did Stephanie play in Emmerdale and how many children does she have?

Stephanie Dooley and Darren Day were married for 11 years. Picture: Alamy

Who did Stephanie Dooley play in Emmerdale?

Stephanie played a character called Zara Baynard in Emmerdale in 2006 who set her sights on Matthew King (played by Matt Healy).

She has also appeared in episodes of Hyperdrive and Casualty, as well as The Royal and Creeped Out in.

TV fans might also recognise Stephanie for appearing on shows such as This Morning and Loose Women.

When did Stephanie Dooley and Darren Day split?

Stephanie and Darren are said to have split in October 2018 after renewing their vows in 2016.

Stephanie Dooley and her daughter Madison. Picture: Getty Images

A spokesperson for the couple - who wed in 2007 - told Hello! Magazine at the time: “Stephanie and Darren separated back in October 2018.

“It is a personal matter that they have chosen to deal with privately. There was nobody else involved on either side.”

Darren, 53, is now engaged to his girlfriend Sophie Ladds.

Sharing two photos of Sophie’s new ring in August 2020, he wrote: “Spot the difference! My girl @SophieLadds & I just got engaged. She rocks my world.”

Sophie also shared the same photos, as she added: “@DarrenDOfficial you have made me the happiest girl in the world. Always...forever...and a Sophie Day ❤️♾❤️”.

Spot the difference! My girl@SophieLadds & I just got engaged.

She rocks my world ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/QwARyF3LLw — Darren Day (@DarrenDOfficial) August 16, 2020

And followers were quick to send their well wishes, with Darren’s former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Gemma Collins writing: “Congratulations,” along with a love heart.

Another person added: “Congratulations Darren and Sophie on your engagement.”

A third asked: “Congratulations buddy! You cuties! Was it a romantic proposal ?? x”

How many children do Stephanie Dooley and Darren Day have?

The former couple have two children together - daughter Madison, 15, and son Dalton, 10.

Steph also has a son, Jordan, from a previous relationship.