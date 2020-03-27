Every single Euro 96 football match to be added to the ITV Hub

27 March 2020, 15:50

You will now be able to watch all the Euro 96 matches online on the ITV Hub
You will now be able to watch all the Euro 96 matches online on the ITV Hub. Picture: PA

Euro 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, but football fans can now watch classic Euro 96 matches on the ITV Hub.

ITV announced today that it will be adding all the Euro 96 football matches to the ITV Hub, following the news that Euro 2020 would be cancelled because of coronavirus.

Read more: Mr Motivator returning to BBC with new show to keep Britain fit during coronavirus

From May, all 31 games will be added to the broadcaster's online Hub, and ITV4 will also play out the five games that featured the England football team in some of their most memorable head to heads, as well as the final between Germany and the Czech Republic.

The matches will be available to stream online
The matches will be available to stream online. Picture: PA

The year 1996 was the last time that England reached the semi-finals of the European Championships, and featured players including Alan Shearer, David Seaman, Paul Gascoigne, Sol Campbell and Teddy Sheringham.

Read more: Government announce 'unprecedented' support package for self-employed people affected by coronavirus pandemic

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions, ITV said “Nothing brings the country together like Euro fever, and with this year’s tournament postponed to 2021, we’re giving our audience a chance to relive one of the all-time great sporting events, Euro ’96. Thanks to the ITV Hub and ITV4, there’ll be no shortage of vintage football classics for fans to indulge in over the next few months.”

Euro 2020 has been postponed until next year
Euro 2020 has been postponed until next year. Picture: PA

It was announced earlier this month that Euro 2020 would be postponed until next summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

UEFA said in a statement: "The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches."

NOW READ:

Couple stage wedding with 150 Lindt bunnies after theirs got cancelled

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tisha Merry has shared a video of her home with Alan Halsall

Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall give peek inside £750k ‘dream home’ during lockdown
Mr Motivator

Mr Motivator returning to BBC with new show to keep Britain fit during coronavirus
Alina Pop is played by Ruxandra Porojnicu

Who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street and how old is actress Ruxandra Porojnicu?
Dr Hilary appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday this week, where he showed Lorraine Kelly and Ben Shephard how the new finger-prick coronavirus test works.

Dr Hilary explains how the 'game-changing' finger-prick coronavirus test works
You can take part in a virtual Friends quiz this Friday

There is a nationwide virtual Friends quiz coming to the UK this Friday

Trending on Heart

If you consider yourself an ultimate fan of all things Disney, try out this quiz!

The ultimate die-hard Disney fan quiz

Lifestyle

Loungewear

The comfiest women's loungewear that's perfect for working from home

Lifestyle

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about home schooling her kids

Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark open up about ‘huge responsibility’ of home schooling their daughters

Celebrities

Susanna Reid said she's giving her children 'a break' amid the coronavirus pandemic

Susanna Reid reveals why she's not home-schooling her children yet, and instead letting them sleep in

Celebrities

One couple took matters into their own hands when their wedding was cancelled...

Couple stage wedding with 150 Lindt bunnies after theirs got cancelled

Lifestyle

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 11,823?

Lifestyle