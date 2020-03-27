Every single Euro 96 football match to be added to the ITV Hub

You will now be able to watch all the Euro 96 matches online on the ITV Hub. Picture: PA

Euro 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, but football fans can now watch classic Euro 96 matches on the ITV Hub.

ITV announced today that it will be adding all the Euro 96 football matches to the ITV Hub, following the news that Euro 2020 would be cancelled because of coronavirus.

From May, all 31 games will be added to the broadcaster's online Hub, and ITV4 will also play out the five games that featured the England football team in some of their most memorable head to heads, as well as the final between Germany and the Czech Republic.

The matches will be available to stream online. Picture: PA

The year 1996 was the last time that England reached the semi-finals of the European Championships, and featured players including Alan Shearer, David Seaman, Paul Gascoigne, Sol Campbell and Teddy Sheringham.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions, ITV said “Nothing brings the country together like Euro fever, and with this year’s tournament postponed to 2021, we’re giving our audience a chance to relive one of the all-time great sporting events, Euro ’96. Thanks to the ITV Hub and ITV4, there’ll be no shortage of vintage football classics for fans to indulge in over the next few months.”

Euro 2020 has been postponed until next year. Picture: PA

It was announced earlier this month that Euro 2020 would be postponed until next summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

UEFA said in a statement: "The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches."

