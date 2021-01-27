Exclusive

Finding Alice star Isabella Pappas speaks out on hopes for season two

Will there be a second season of ITV's Finding Alice? Isabella Pappas - who plays Charlotte - has said she would 'love' to do a series two.

Finding Alice is the latest ITV show to have us hooked, and we couldn't be more obsessed with the dark comedy drama.

The third episode of the show airs this Sunday (31 January), but you can stream all the episodes on the ITV Player if you can't wait to find out what happens.

For those of you who've binged every episode already (same), you'll likely be clamouring for news of season two.

Isabella stars in Finding Alice alongside Keeley Hawes. Picture: ITV

There hasn't been official confirmation from ITV on whether there will be a new series, but Isabella Pappas, who plays Charlotte, told Heart.co.uk that she would 'love' to do one.

She said: "I would love that, obviously.

"I don't know anything," she added. "I know just as much as anyone else.

"But hopefully if people like it enough and if everything goes well, hopefully. I would love that."

And speaking about how she would hope season two to look, she added: "I would like to see Charlotte lash out a bit more.

"Because I think she's be so reserved in the first series. I don't think that's necessarily who she is, I think that's a consequence of her father's death.

All episodes of Finding Alice are available to watch on ITV Player. Picture: ITV

"So I think it will be interesting to see her , rather than assuming the parental role, reverting back into some more rebellious teenage tropes. I think that would be fun to explore.

She also revealed that she was shocked after learning what happens in the dramatic final episode, saying: "A lot happens in the last episode.

"The ending definitely shocked me. I think that it's a very hard ending to work out.

"I think that's part of what I love about it, because it's so unexpected, and it doesn't play into any TV tropes. It's not your classic thriller. It's not a thriller, it's not a full-on comedy, it's not a full-on drama, it's all of those things meshed into one.

"I think that's what makes the last episode so amazing, it's the fact that it's not a stereotypical ending, it's not really an ending. It's very open-ended, which I think is also great."

Finding Alice is a six-part ITV drama that stars Keeley Hawes as Alice, who is grieving the death of her husband Harry (Jason Merrells) after he fell down the stairs of their new 'smart house' that he designed.

