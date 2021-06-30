Fans react as first trailer for Clifford The Big Red Dog live action film is released

Clifford the Big Red Dog will be coming to cinemas later this year. Picture: Paramount pictures/Twitter

The new Clifford The Big Red Dog film stars Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall.

A new trailer for the live-action remake of Clifford the Big Red Dog has been released, and fans are divided on social media.

The film stars Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall and is based on Norman Bridwell’s classic childrens’ book series.

In the two minute clip, Emily - played by Darby - can be seen going to a mysterious tent to find a new pet with her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall).

She then meets a tiny red puppy and begs to keep it before asking Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese) how big it will get.

He responds: “That depends, doesn't it? On how much you love him.”

Emily is later seen telling her new pup: “I wish you were big and strong and the world couldn't hurt us.”

The next morning Emily wakes up to find her pet has grown and now takes up her entire bedroom.

Based in New York City, Emily and Casey try to take the dog for a walk, but they are met by stares from passers by.

Clifford the Big Red Dog has been made into an action remake. Picture: Paramount pictures

It’s fair to say the trailer has had a big reaction on social media, with one Twitter user writing: “You know, some things just aren’t meant to translate from animation to live action and clifford is one of them.”

“I think I’d cry if clifford was real cause the idea of him walking in public is terrifying,” said someone else, while a third user wrote: “Now why would they make clifford live action this is terrifying.”

But others disagreed, with someone else writing: “I loved watching the Clifford cartoon when I was younger. This movie will bring back some good memories.”

Clifford has been transformed into a film. Picture: Paramount pictures

“I owe it to my 5 yr. old self to go see this movie,” said someone else, with another Tweet reading: “I'm totally in love with the big adorable puppy. I know I'm gonna love this! Can't wait!”

Elsewhere in the cast, Tony Hale, Horatio Sanz, David Alan Grier and Kenan Thompson are also starring.

Unfortunately, fans have got a while to wait a while to see what all the excitement is about, as Clifford the Big Red Dog won’t be released in cinemas until 24 December.