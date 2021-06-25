Sex Education season 3 release date confirmed as Netflix teases first-look photos

25 June 2021, 11:51

Sex Education season 3 is coming to Netflix this year
Sex Education season 3 is coming to Netflix this year. Picture: Netflix

The Sex Education season 3 release date has finally been confirmed.

Calling all Sex Education fans, because the release date for season three has finally been revealed.

Yep, the latest series will be available to watch from September 17.

Sharing the very exciting news via Twitter, Netflix wrote: "The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK."

Alongside the Tweet, the streaming service also shared four new photos, giving viewers a glimpse of what to expect.

Here we get our first look at new headteacher Hope who is played by Jemima Kirke, as well as nonbinary student Cal, who is played by recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh.

And it’s fair to say, fans of the show have gone wild, with one writing: “THE BEST SEASON IS COMING.”

“oh yeeees i‘ve waited for this for so long my favorite show returns,” said another, while a third added: “I'm internally and externally SCREAMINGGG.”

Sex Education is back on Netflix in September
Sex Education is back on Netflix in September. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, the returning cast members include Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) and Adam (Connor Swindells).

Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Ola (Patricia Allison), Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Headmaster Groff (Alistair Petrie) will also be back.

The official synopsis states: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

Season three will consist of eight episodes, which will follow the same format as the previous seasons.

Otis actor Asa recently sent fans wild when he Tweeted: “Lemme just say, you lot aren't ready for season 3, trust me."

