Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before. Picture: Netflix/Warner Bros

By Alice Dear

Are you a huge Friends fan? Well, we bet you've never noticed this mistake before!

A Friends fan has shared her shock after noticing a mistake in the hit US show which she had never spotted before.

With a total of 10 seasons, the show – which starred Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox – has been watched by millions of people millions of times, however, this one mistake was almost missed.

Taking to Twitter, @kyleeberg posted a video of a clip from season nine, episode four of Friends which is titled The One With The Sharks.

In the clip, Joey, Rachel and Monica are talking in the iconic New York City apartment when, in a split-second clip, Jennifer Aniston's stand-in can be seen replacing her in the scene.

Watch the moment here:

After watching @FriendsTV for the hundredth time, I noticed that they had a stand in Rachel for a spit second in S9, episode 4! #friends #rachelgreen pic.twitter.com/gqHEdTZQo3 — Kylee Berg (@kyleeberg) February 23, 2023

Kylie wrote on Twitter: "After watching @FriendsTV for the hundredth time, I noticed that they had a stand in Rachel for a split second in S9, episode 4! #friends."

The stand-in actress can be seen replacing Jennifer in a moment where the camera pans to Monica as she sit down at the kitchen table.

While Jennifer's hair in the scene is curly, the stand-in actress – while a spitting image of Jennifer – has straight hair.

Well, that's not Jennifer Aniston! Picture: Netflix/Warner Bros

This isn't the only mistake in the Friends series, with Courtney Cox also being replaced by a stand-in actress in the episode The One With Rachel's Date.

Like the Rachel moment, this Monica mistake is also very quick and only true Friends fans will have noticed it.

