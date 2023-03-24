Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before

24 March 2023, 15:46

Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before
Friends fan baffled after spotting huge mistake she never saw before. Picture: Netflix/Warner Bros
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Are you a huge Friends fan? Well, we bet you've never noticed this mistake before!

A Friends fan has shared her shock after noticing a mistake in the hit US show which she had never spotted before.

With a total of 10 seasons, the show – which starred Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox – has been watched by millions of people millions of times, however, this one mistake was almost missed.

Taking to Twitter, @kyleeberg posted a video of a clip from season nine, episode four of Friends which is titled The One With The Sharks.

In the clip, Joey, Rachel and Monica are talking in the iconic New York City apartment when, in a split-second clip, Jennifer Aniston's stand-in can be seen replacing her in the scene.

Watch the moment here:

Kylie wrote on Twitter: "After watching @FriendsTV for the hundredth time, I noticed that they had a stand in Rachel for a split second in S9, episode 4! #friends."

The stand-in actress can be seen replacing Jennifer in a moment where the camera pans to Monica as she sit down at the kitchen table.

While Jennifer's hair in the scene is curly, the stand-in actress – while a spitting image of Jennifer – has straight hair.

Well, that's not Jennifer Aniston!
Well, that's not Jennifer Aniston! Picture: Netflix/Warner Bros

This isn't the only mistake in the Friends series, with Courtney Cox also being replaced by a stand-in actress in the episode The One With Rachel's Date.

Like the Rachel moment, this Monica mistake is also very quick and only true Friends fans will have noticed it.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter at the farm with some lambs

Love Island 2023: Where are Will Young and Jessie Wynter now?

Love Island's Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan on a date night

Love Island 2023: Where are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan now?

Love Island's Lana and Ron in pictures after the show

Love Island 2023: Where are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins now?

Ed Sheeran in glasses alongside his new documentary trailer

Ed Sheeran documentary The Sum Of It All: Release date, how to watch and what to expect

Shannon from MAFS Australia is now an Uber Eats delivery driver

Married at First Sight Australia's Shannon Adams 'becomes a delivery driver after filming'

Trending on Heart

Primary school children and teacher in the classroom

When do we find out about primary school places? Date and time of offers for 2023

Parenting

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

A waiter has fumed at tourists who tipped 10%

Waiter slams tourists who leave £57 on £569 bill after ‘perfect’ service

Lifestyle

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Maine Coon kitten is so big people think it's a lion

Lifestyle

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Brooklyn Beckham reveals huge tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face on his arm

Celebrities

Easter goodies including hot cross buns and mini chocolate eggs

When is Easter 2023 and when do schools break up?

Lifestyle

Amy Hart has revealed she had to seek medical help

Amy Hart seeks medical help for baby after fans spot 'blue tinge' around his mouth

Ed Sheeran released Eyes Closed ahead of the release of his new album Subtract

Ed Sheeran new song Eyes Closed: Lyrics, music video and meaning revealed

Celebrities

Bruce Willis' wife Emma has opened up about renewing her vows to her husband.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma renewed their vows before his dementia diagnosis

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Mum's warning to parents after kid finds terrifying Thomas the Tank Engine video on YouTube Kids

Parenting

Married at First Sight Australia is on for nine weeks in the UK

How long is Married at First Sight Australia 2023 on for and how many episodes are there?

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran has given fans glimpses inside his huge home

Where does Ed Sheeran live? Inside his spectacular 'Sheeranville' estate

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been spoilt on her birthday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treated to jewellery and huge cake on her birthday

Cerberus the dog was killed off in Coronation Street

Why did Coronation Street dog Cerberus leave the soap and who owns him?