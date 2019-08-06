GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'

GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'. Picture: GMB

The Good Morning Britain host made the saucy revelation on this morning's show

Ben Shephard shocked GMB viewers earlier today when he claimed that he 'doesn't mind' getting naked.

He made the raunchy confession during a debate about Playboy entitled: 'Playboy: a force for good?'.

Read more: Celebs Go Dating viewers left CRINGING after Lee Ryan gets rejected

Ben and Sean Fletcher were quizzing guests Melinda Messenger and Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace about their views on the magazine, the latest edition of which contains discussion of issues such as gender fluidity and Me Too.

During the heated discussion, Melinda said: "It’s a sex magazine it’s aimed at men. It’s sexual objectification."

But Aisleyne didn't agree, arguing: "It’s consensual objectification."

Read more: Una Healy’s ex husband Ben Foden marries girlfriend of two weeks in romantic boat ceremony

She added: "I'd have it on my coffee table."

Melinda then retorted: "Don’t try and pretend it’s about empowerment", and Sean added: "Looking at those images of Hugh Hefner makes my skin crawl."

Ben then revealed that he'd be up for getting naked for a cause that was important to him, saying: "If I felt like it was important enough and I felt comfortable enough in my body, then undoubtedly."

Read more: This Morning viewers ENRAGED as ‘vainest man in Britain’ sets up crowdfunding page for liposuction

"If I was comfortable enough in that situation and felt proud that I could do it then too right."