GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'

6 August 2019, 14:57 | Updated: 6 August 2019, 16:32

The Good Morning Britain host made the saucy revelation on this morning's show

Ben Shephard shocked GMB viewers earlier today when he claimed that he 'doesn't mind' getting naked.

He made the raunchy confession during a debate about Playboy entitled: 'Playboy: a force for good?'.

Ben and Sean Fletcher were quizzing guests Melinda Messenger and Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace about their views on the magazine, the latest edition of which contains discussion of issues such as gender fluidity and Me Too.

During the heated discussion, Melinda said: "It’s a sex magazine it’s aimed at men. It’s sexual objectification."

But Aisleyne didn't agree, arguing: "It’s consensual objectification."

She added: "I'd have it on my coffee table."

Melinda then retorted: "Don’t try and pretend it’s about empowerment", and Sean added: "Looking at those images of Hugh Hefner makes my skin crawl."

Ben then revealed that he'd be up for getting naked for a cause that was important to him, saying: "If I felt like it was important enough and I felt comfortable enough in my body, then undoubtedly."

"If I was comfortable enough in that situation and felt proud that I could do it then too right."

