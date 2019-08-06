This Morning viewers ENRAGED as ‘vainest man in Britain’ sets up crowdfunding page for liposuction

By Alice Dear

Sam Barton, 27, is looking for donations to help him cover the cost of liposuction.

This Morning viewers were left shocked and confused on Tuesday after 27-year-old Sam Barton went on live TV to discuss his crowdfunding page for liposuction.

Self-proclaimed ‘vainest man in Britain’ Sam explained to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eammon Holmes he has used crowdfunding pages previously to help towards a holiday and even new shoes.

Now, he is looking to raise £3,500 for liposuction.

Sam explained that he is not asking “anyone and everyone” to give him money, but set up the crowdfunding page as a way for friends and family to contribute to his desired 30th birthday gift.

However, he did go on to add: “If someone [a stranger] comes across and wants to donate then brilliant, but it’s not what I expect.”

Journalist Anna May Mangan also appeared on the sofa next to Sam, and was outraged by the young man’s plans.

As the debate grew more and more heated, she asked him: “So you’ve got money, you’ve got a job and yet you still think it’s okay to ask people to pay for something?”

To this, Sam simply replied: “Yeah I absolutely do.”

Viewers have been left shocked by the segment on This Morning, with one person tweeting: “So I hear a bloke is setting up a crowdfunding page to fund his liposuction... Ridiculous.. Should be restrictions on these things. #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Is this bloke having a laugh???? Crowdfunding for liposuction.”

Some have defended Sam, with one person commenting on Twitter: “Why is everyone so judgemental? I actually feel sorry for Sam, that woman was so rude. She’s probably just jealous she can’t afford liposuction. Good on you pal, get those funds #ThisMorning.”