This Morning viewers ENRAGED as ‘vainest man in Britain’ sets up crowdfunding page for liposuction

6 August 2019, 14:15

This Morning viewers ENRAGED as ‘vainest man in Britain’ sets up crowdfunding page for liposuction
This Morning viewers ENRAGED as ‘vainest man in Britain’ sets up crowdfunding page for liposuction. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sam Barton, 27, is looking for donations to help him cover the cost of liposuction.

This Morning viewers were left shocked and confused on Tuesday after 27-year-old Sam Barton went on live TV to discuss his crowdfunding page for liposuction.

Self-proclaimed ‘vainest man in Britain’ Sam explained to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eammon Holmes he has used crowdfunding pages previously to help towards a holiday and even new shoes.

Now, he is looking to raise £3,500 for liposuction.

Sam explained that he is not asking “anyone and everyone” to give him money, but set up the crowdfunding page as a way for friends and family to contribute to his desired 30th birthday gift.

Self-proclaimed ‘vainest man in Britain’ Sam explained to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eammon Holmes he has used crowdfunding pages previously to help towards a holiday and even new shoes
Self-proclaimed ‘vainest man in Britain’ Sam explained to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eammon Holmes he has used crowdfunding pages previously to help towards a holiday and even new shoes. Picture: ITV

However, he did go on to add: “If someone [a stranger] comes across and wants to donate then brilliant, but it’s not what I expect.”

Journalist Anna May Mangan also appeared on the sofa next to Sam, and was outraged by the young man’s plans.

As the debate grew more and more heated, she asked him: “So you’ve got money, you’ve got a job and yet you still think it’s okay to ask people to pay for something?”

To this, Sam simply replied: “Yeah I absolutely do.”

Journalist Anna May Mangan also appeared on the sofa next to Sam, and was outraged by the young man’s plans
Journalist Anna May Mangan also appeared on the sofa next to Sam, and was outraged by the young man’s plans. Picture: ITV

Viewers have been left shocked by the segment on This Morning, with one person tweeting: “So I hear a bloke is setting up a crowdfunding page to fund his liposuction... Ridiculous.. Should be restrictions on these things. #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Is this bloke having a laugh???? Crowdfunding for liposuction.”

Some have defended Sam, with one person commenting on Twitter: “Why is everyone so judgemental? I actually feel sorry for Sam, that woman was so rude. She’s probably just jealous she can’t afford liposuction. Good on you pal, get those funds #ThisMorning.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Both of the experts have left the show

Remember Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman? Here's why they left Celebs Go Dating
Season 12 is already underway and we cannot wait

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12: Who's in the lineup and what is the Netflix show about?
Paul Carrick Brunson starred opposite Oprah to co-host a US dating show

Who is Celebs Go Dating dating agent Paul Carrick Brunson?

Celebrities

Where is the kid from The Sixth Sense in 2019?

As The Sixth Sense turns 20, we take a look at where child actor Haley Joel Osment is now
GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'

GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to her husband on their anniversary

Holly Willoughby shares rare family snap with husband Dan Baldwin to celebrate anniversary

Celebrities

Una Healey's ex husband Ben Foden has re-married

Una Healy’s ex husband Ben Foden marries girlfriend of two weeks in romantic boat ceremony

Celebrities

Robert finds himself in even more trouble

Coronation Street spoilers: Robert’s lies exposed as he ‘accidentally proposes’ to Vicky with Michelle’s ring?
Netflix renew Ricky Gervais' After Life for second season

Netflix renew Ricky Gervais' After Life for second season

Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John after breast cancer diagnosis

Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John as the Grease star battles breast cancer

Celebrities