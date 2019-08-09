Ben Foden's 'whirlwind wedding' sparks furious debate on GMB - as guest claims it 'makes a mockery of love'

9 August 2019, 09:04 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 09:06

Ben Foden's marriage sparked debate on Twitter
Ben Foden's marriage sparked debate on Twitter. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Guests on Good Morning Britain debated whether Ben Foden should have got married after two weeks.

Ben Foden hit the headlines this week when he revealed he’d married his girlfriend of just two weeks, a year after divorcing Saturdays star Una Healy.

The rugby star - who shares son Tadhg, four, and daughter Aoife, seven with Una - said he ‘couldn’t be happier’ with wife Jackie Belanoff Smith following a fortnight of dating.

But when Good Morning Britain invited two guests onto the show to talk about ‘whirlwind’ marriages, the debate soon sparked a heated debate online.

Journalist Rebecca Reid married her husband after three months together and claimed ‘when you know you know’.

Rebecca and Lara debated Ben Foden's whirlwind romance
Rebecca and Lara debated Ben Foden's whirlwind romance. Picture: ITV

However, Lara Asby argued that ‘shotgun weddings’ are just used to ‘fill a void’, as she slammed: “You cant possibly know someone enough after two weeks to have a long term relationship.

“It’s infatuation, how do you know what their goals and morals are?”

Referencing 34-year-old Ben, Lara continued: “This guy has two kids that don’t even know his new wife.”

Before she later added: “It makes a mockery of the word love.”

Rebecca hit back saying she spoke about marriage and kids on the first date and saw absolutely no problem with it.

But it looks as though ITV viewers were totally divided, as one wrote on Twitter: “Anyone talking about having kids, what to call them and getting married on a first date would make me run a mile.”

Another agreed: “What nonsense, get in the real world 2weeks that’s lust not a relationship.”

While a third added: “Difference between infatuation and love. You know the difference.’

But someone else hit back: “If they want to get married after just two weeks so what? It’s nobody’s business but theirs. #GMB.”

This comes after Ben confirmed rumours he’d secretly wed his new girlfriend on board a luxury yacht in Massachusetts with a sweet message on Instagram.

He said: “The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.”

Alluding to his divorce from Una, he continued: “This time last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another.

“But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love.”

Adding that “life is too short”, he went on to call his wife “beautiful inside and out", before adding: “She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can’t wait to explore with her.”

