GMB viewers demand the return of Piers Morgan as they blast 'cocky and unfunny' Adil Ray

9 August 2019, 07:33 | Updated: 9 August 2019, 07:37

Fans are asking for Piers back on GMB
Fans are asking for Piers back on GMB. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Presenter Adil Ray is currently standing in for Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain - but fans are not impressed.

Good Morning Britain fans are not impressed with presenter Adil Ray and have slammed him for ‘talking too loudly’ and ‘speaking over everyone’.

The 45-year-old is currently standing in for regular Ben Shephard alongside Kate Garraway on the morning telly show.

But it looks as though ITV viewers are missing controversial host Piers Morgan, who fronts the show with Susanna Reid on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but is on his summer holidays.

One fan blasted on Twitter: “Wish adil would stop taking over people or would just lower his voice so you can actually hear the other presenters! #GMB”

Adil has been blasted by GMB viewers
Adil has been blasted by GMB viewers. Picture: ITV

“@GMB Please,please,please could you find another male presenter other than Adil. I love GMB but have to change channels when he’s on. A very good actor but so fake and over the top,not engaging at all !!” said another.

Read More: GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'

While a third added: “Adil appears a little put out that talking at 5x normal speaking voice and being cocky doesn't qualify as being funny…”

And a fourth agreed: “Adil Ray still as annoying as ever.”

However, another fan of the show defended the host, as they hit back: “Adil I think you are absolutely brilliant, such a breath of fresh air and soo funny. There is no comparison.. Piers is Piers and Adil is Adil, both brilliant and both bring something completely different and unique to @GMB”

This comes after Adil caused controversy yesterday when he interviewed Love Island finalist Curtis Pritchard.

After Curtis admitted he’s be ‘open to dating men’ in a recent chat, Adil asked Curtis: "Are you saying you are bisexual?"

The 23-year-old dancer replied: "I'm not labelling anything."

Read More: Iain Lee 'lets slip’ first three Strictly Come Dancing contestants live on GMB

When Adil asked why not, he added: "I don't feel like I need to label anything. Because so many people put labels on things.

"I've learned this from the villa actually ... my head's not going to be turned, and then in the future... the head gets turned.

"That's why I'm not labelling anything, I would be lying to you if I did."

Adil then asked him again and explained that bisexual men who have found it difficult to reveal their sexuality may find his stance confusing, before touching on his close friendship with Tommy Fury.

The interview was then blasted by viewers as “insensitve” and “awful”.

