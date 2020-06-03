Gogglebox's Lee shares sweet throwback photo as he praises ‘dearest friend’ Jenny on her 65th birthday

Gogglebox's Lee Riley has posted a birthday message to 'sidekick' Jenny Newby.

Gogglebox’s Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have become one of the nation’s favourite duos thanks to their hilarious one-liners.

But while the latest series of the Channel 4 show might have finished, the best friends are still entertaining us on social media, with Lee posting an adorable throwback photo this week.

Tributing Jenny on her 65th birthday, Lee shares an old snap of the pair enjoying a black tie event.

In the sweet message, he called Jenny his 'dearest friend' and 'sidekick', as he wrote: "Wishing this legend, my dearest friend, my sidekick Jenny a big happy 65th birthday.

"Have a great birthday my lovely."

Wishing this legend my dearest friend,my side kick JENNY A BIG HAPPY 65th BIRTHDAY 🎁🎉🥂🎂have a great day my lovely 💖💖💖Lee 😘😘xx pic.twitter.com/mW8YgwGXJd — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) June 2, 2020

And fans were quick to send their well-wishes, as one wrote: “Happy birthday Jenny! Thank you both for making us smile x”

“Have the best day. Thank you for keeping us entertained throughout Gogglebox. You are sooo funny. Lots of love xxx,” said another.

Read More: Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee excite fans with unrecognisable throwback snaps from 2004

While a third added: “Happy Birthday Jenny you absolute Legend. Hope you have the best day!!”

This comes after Gogglebox fans were left devastated when Lee posted a photo of his empty sofa to confirm Jenny had moved out of his caravan in Hull.

Lee revealed Jenny has moved out after Gogglebox filming finished. Picture: Twitter

The co-stars moved in together so they could continue to film the current series of the show during lockdown.

After some concerned viewers thought that Jenny and Lee were breaking the social distancing rules during the coronavirus outbreak, Lee hit back on Twitter.

He said at that time: "Well what can we say it's Friday and it's still on #Gogglebox. Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER, friends with no benefits I may add! An hour of laughs stay safe stay well."

Now Read: See inside Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee's caravan after they self isolate together