Celebrity Gogglebox line up: All the stars taking part in the new show

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens. Picture: Channel 4

When is Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4 and who is starring in the Stand Up 2 Cancer special?

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens this week and will see lots of famous faces sit down and watch the best TV alongside their nearest and dearest.

While a few celebs from this year’s series will be returning, there are some new stars joining the line up too.

So, when is Celebrity Gogglebox on and who is starring on the show? Here’s what we know…

When is Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4?

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on our screens for an extra special Stand Up 2 Cancer show on Friday October, 23.

It will air at 9pm on Channel 4 for an hour.

Who is in the Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 lineup?

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston are on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Line of Duty stars Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott), Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) and Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) are taking a break from filming series six of the show.

Roger Daltrey and John Bishop

Comedian John Bishop will be sharing his sofa with The Who’s lead singer Roger Daltrey, 76, on the famous Gogglebox sofa.

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell

David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell are on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

David Mitchell and his wife Victoria Coren have also signed up to the show and will be appearing from their home in London.

David is best known for creating Peep Show with co-star Robert Webb and has also appeared on plenty of comedy panel shows, while Victoria is a professional poker player and presents BBC’s Only Connect.

Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe are back on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Mo and Babatunde are back for another instalment of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The pair are well known comedians and between them they have appeared in many shows including The Lateish Show, EastEnders, Law & Order: UK and Doctor Who.

Craig David and KSI

Craig David is making his Gogglebox debut alongside rapper and YouTube star KSI.

Craig David said: “I’m thrilled to be doing the Gogglebox Stand Up To Cancer special with KSI. It’s such an amazing cause and such a fun show to do.”

