Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb unrecognisable after shaving off his hair

11 January 2021, 13:59

Stephen from Gogglebox has shaved his hair off. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has decided to change his look during the third lockdown in England.

Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb has shocked his fans after shaving all his hair off.

The TV star is best known for giving his verdict on the nation’s favourite programmes alongside his husband Daniel Lustig.

But the pair are also professional hairdressers in Brighton, and Stephen turned to his own hair this week as he filmed himself shaving his head.

In a post shared on Instagram, 48-year-old Stephen can be seen wearing a black hoodie as he grabbed a razor and began work on his hair.

Husband Dan can be seen in the background capturing the moment on film.

Stephen then showed off his new look as he smiled for a picture.

And fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Oh wow, you look fab😊😍xx”

“Makes you look really handsome 😍,” said another, while a third added: “It suits you! You look great like this 😊”

Stephen has been on the show since series one all the way back in 2013, previously appearing next to friend Chris and mum Pat.

Daniel joined the show in 2019 and they have been sharing the sofa ever since.

Meanwhile, Gogglebox fans were recently disappointed to find out that the Channel 4 show won’t be returning to our screens until next month.

The voice over at the end of the show revealed a new series would not air until February, with viewers taking to social media with their disappointment.

One person said: "Fantastic on Gogglebox you always bring fun to the party & exactly what was needed after the week we have had, can't wait for the next Series To Start I'm hoping it's February as per usual, but this year is going down very fast too... Thank You again."

Another wrote: "Was great to see Gogglebox back on tonight, another great show, looking forward to more laughs in February when you're back.”

