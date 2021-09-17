When did Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford become a dad? And what is his baby's name?

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford is now a dad. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

What do we know about Pete Sandiford's baby? Find out about the Gogglebox star...

Pete Sandiford has been making us laugh on Gogglebox alongside sister Sophie since 2018.

But away from the camera, Pete has a very busy family life as he has recently welcomed his first baby.

The Gogglebox star, 26, who is engaged to his partner Paige Yeomans, said that he was 'overwhelmed' by his new role as a dad.

So, when did Pete become a dad and what do we know about his baby?

Sophie, Pete and his fiancé Paige. Picture: Instagram

When did Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford become a dad?

It’s not clear exactly when Pete became a dad, but he opened up about it at the National Television Awards on September, 9.

His co-star Julie Malone let slip the news, when she said: “I hope you don’t mind me saying this, but congratulations to Pete who has become a dad.”

Pete then said: “I’m a proud father. He’s a cool little lad. Takes after his mum.

“I slept on the train here, I’m so tired.”

Sophie added: “I’m a very proud auntie.

“I’m obsessed with him. I just keep saying ‘Can I hold him, can I feed him’?”

What is Pete’s baby's name?

Pete is yet to reveal the name of his son, but we’re hoping to find out more on Gogglebox.

The TV favourite revealed he was set to be a dad earlier this year when he showed his sister a baby scan during one of their episodes.

He told Sophie: "Here we go, look at this.

"Innit mad? I am actually going to be a dad to somebody,” to which Sophie replied: "Crazy. Life’s coming at you fast,".

Pete later shared a sonogram of their little one on Instagram, with his face hilariously Photoshopped onto it.

"I do have a hunch the baby might look like me..... @paigeyeomans_ @sophiesandiford1,” he wrote.

Sophie was one of the first to comment, writing: "Bestest little baba in the world... love all 3 of you (and r col) so so much."