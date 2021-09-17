Who has left Gogglebox 2021?

Marina and Linda will no longer appear on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Linda, Marina and The Michael's will no long be appearing on Gogglebox after losing their loved ones.

Gogglebox is finally back on our screens with a brand new series this autumn.

And while we’re really looking forward to watching our favourite armchair critics back in their rightful spots, there will be a few faces missing this time around.

Sadly, the show lost three stars this summer, with their family deciding not to continue on the show

But which families have left Gogglebox? Here’s what we know…

The Michael's have decided to leave Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Who has left Gogglebox in 2021?

Three families have decided to not take part in the new series of Gogglebox.

The Michael’s are no longer part of the show after they lost their dad Andy earlier this year, following a ‘short illness’.

A statement was released on August 27 by Channel 4 on behalf of his wife Carolyne and his children Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis.

It read: "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

“Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side."

Linda has left the Gogglebox line up. Picture: Channel 4

Pete McGarry’s wife Linda has also decided not to continue filming for Gogglebox after her husband passed away in June.

The 71-year-old died surrounded by his family by his side after a short illness.

He joined Gogglebox back in 2013 alongside Linda and her son, George Gilbey.

Marina Wingrove has also left the Channel 4 show after her best friend and co-star Mary Cook died at the age of 92 in August.

The pair have starred on the Channel 4 show since 2016, but Mary’s sad death was confirmed in a statement issued by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert.

It read: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.”

Gogglebox’s executive producer Victoria Ray told the Daily Star: “We have had people from the show pass away recently.

"We lost Mary and Andy. And a little while ago we lost Pete.

“Their loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy.”

She added: “It’s a massive loss in every way. We feel it too. We are still in touch with all the loved ones. We talk to them all the time. They are still part of the Gogglebox family.

“We are really close to all the people on the show, so what has happened has been really upsetting for the whole team.

“The love from the general public is so lovely and so overwhelming. They never take it for granted. It just means a lot.”