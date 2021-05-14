Who is Gogglebox star Izzi Warner's boyfriend?

14 May 2021, 17:45

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner and her boyfriend Grant
Gogglebox's Izzi Warner and her boyfriend Grant. Picture: Instagram

Who is Izzi Warner's boyfriend Grant and what do we know about her family life? Everything you need to know about the Gogglebox star...

Izzie Warner has become one of our favourite Gogglebox stars since joining the show back in 2015.

Along with her sister Ellie, the duo from Leeds have more than 500k followers on Instagram between them.

But while we have got to know them pretty well over the past six years, we don’t know much about their personal lives away from the show.

So, who is Izzi’s boyfriend Grant and how many children do they have? Here’s what we know…

Who is Gogglebox star Izzi Warner's boyfriend?

Izzi has referenced her boyfriend Grant a few times on the show over the years.

The pair have seemingly been together for a long time and share two children together.

Read More: Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?

While not much is known about Grant, they share six-year-old son Bobby and little girl Bessie Rose, who was born in February 2020.

Announcing she had given birth last year, Izzi wrote on Instagram: “So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose 🌹 born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz.

“We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy 💖 thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx”.

And her followers couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing at the time: “She is gorgeous. Congratulations xxx.”

“Congratulations to u both on the birth of ur beautiful baby,” said another.

Read More: How old are Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox and what are their Instagrams?

Since then, the TV star has continued to share photos of her little family on social media.

She also recently bought an adorable sausage dog during lockdown, introducing him to her followers back in December.

She wrote at the time: “Today we welcomed our second baby of 2020 🥰 Fudge 🐾 perfect end to what has been a not so perfect year.

“Wishing everyone a happy new year and a more sociable 2021! 🥳🥂🍾”

While Grant has never featured on Gogglebox, Ellie’s boyfriend Nat had a stint on the show during lockdown last year.

Izzi usually sits alongside her sister Ellie, but for two weeks in a row Ellie's boyfriend Nat was sitting on the sofa instead due to social distancing rules.

Ellie has been with her boyfriend Nat for a few years now, first mentioning him three years ago.

Speaking to The Sun Online on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in 2018, Ellie and her sister Izzi said: "We've both got boyfriends. They're in hiding, they let us have the limelight."

Now Read: How old are Marcus Luther and Mica Ven from Gogglebox and what do they do for a living?

