Gogglebox's Julie Malone unrecognisable as she shows off weight loss

Julie Malone has lost weight during lockdown. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter

Julie Malone shared a photo of her looking noticeably slimmer to Twitter.

Gogglebox star Julie Malone has showed off her weight loss on Twitter, and is almost unrecognisable in the snap.

The TV star posted a photo of her sat in a chair at her Manchester home alongside the caption: "Good morning from a very dull Manchester (meaning the weather). Anyone got a secluded sunny island they could lend me for a week or two ? X Julie."

Fans flocked to comment on her apparent weight loss, with one writing: "Julie - how did you loose the weight and how long did it take you? x".

Good morning from a very dull Manchester (meaning the weather ).Anyone got a secluded sunny island they could lend me for a week or two ? X Julie pic.twitter.com/tqgzTz7w6k — Gogglebox Malones (@TheMalonesGB) August 5, 2020

And another added: "Looking good Julie. You've lost weight during lockdown. Well done I've gone the other way!!"

Julie responded to the tweet with: "I was going that way at first till I read the bigger you are the worse the Covid if you get it ! Just got a new Grandson and want to see them all grow up."

Julie Malone stars on Gogglebox with her family. Picture: Channel 4

When a fan asked how she'd lost the wight, Julie replied with: "Just been cutting out the rubbish and eating healthier ,making meals from the Pinch of Nom books as these are low fat and healthier x".

Another added: "You are looking amazing btw,you look younger than the last filming. I have lost weight too but it hasn't had that effect on me. Does this mean no cakes next series?"

The boys and grandkids would go mad if there were no goodies we are still having them but in moderation ,but that goes out of the window sometimes lol xx — Gogglebox Malones (@TheMalonesGB) August 6, 2020

Just been cutting out the rubbish and eating healthier ,making meals from the Pinch of Nom books as these are low fat and healthier x — Gogglebox Malones (@TheMalonesGB) August 5, 2020

Julie also responded to that message with: "The boys and grandkids would go mad if there were no goodies we are still having them but in moderation ,but that goes out of the window sometimes lol xx".

