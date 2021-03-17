Patsy Palmer furiously hangs up on Good Morning Britain chat after being labelled 'an addict'

By Alice Dear

Patsy Palmer shut her computer on Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd after taking offence over a description shown on the Good Morning Britain screen.

Patsy Palmer, 48, sensationally hung up on Good Morning Britain hosts Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid on Wednesday morning.

The former EastEnders actress decided she didn't want to continue the interview after taking offence over the description on the bottom of the screen.

Patsy Palmer was upset by the description they had used for her interview. Picture: ITV

As she appeared on the show for the interview, the description read: "Addict to wellness guru".

After spotting the words, Patsy told Susanna and Ben: "You know what? I don't even want to do this interview, because I don't even want to look at what it says at the bottom of that screen."

She told them: "I'm just going to switch off – do a real Piers Morgan – and just say it is not OK to have 'addict to wellness guru' on the bottom of the screen."

Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd was left stunned as Patsy hung up. Picture: ITV

When Susanna apologised, she replied: "My issues that I had years ago, that were talked about by me many many years ago and it is over."

Ben also apologised to the star, who now lives out in Malibu, saying: "It wasn't our intention to upset you".

However, Patsy had already hung up by then.

Patsy Palmer told the show it was 'not ok' to have the description 'addict to wellness guru' on the screen. Picture: ITV

After she had left the show, Ben explained to viewers: "That was obviously a quote from Patsy's book and it certainly wasn't our intention…", before Susanna added: "I had no idea that was on our screen, that's a terrible shame - our apologies to Patsy.

"She's entitled not to do the interview, and we carry on."

Later on in the show, still shocked about the outcome of the chat, Ben told viewers: "Our intention was never to upset Patsy Palmer, we were very keen to talk to her."

Patsy has previously spoken about her 20 year battle with drink and drugs, but evidently didn't want to revisit the subject in today's interview.

