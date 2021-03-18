How much is Patsy Palmer worth?

What is Patsy Palmer's net worth and where does she live? Here's what we know about the former EastEnders star...

Patsy Palmer hit the headlines when she cut off an interview with Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd.

On Wednesday's show, the former EastEnders actress refused to continue with her chat after seeing that the tagline on the screen read 'addict to wellness guru'.

At the time, she said: "You know what? I don't even want to do this interview, because I don't even want to look at what it says at the bottom of that screen.

"I'm just going to switch off – do a real Piers Morgan – and just say it is not OK to have 'addict to wellness guru' on the bottom of the screen."

But what is Patsy Palmer’s net worth and where does she now live? Find out everything…

How much is Patsy Palmer worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Patsy Palmer has a net worth of $13 Million (£9.3million).

This is down to her long and successful career as an actress and a DJ.

The star - whose real name is Julie Ann Harris - started out at Anna Scher's famous acting school in London.

Patsy made her screen debut in the television programme The Gentle Touch in 1984, before appearing on Grange Hill in 1986 and 1987.

Patsy Palmer is now a DJ and wellness guru in America. Picture: PA Images

Other credits include BBC's Tricky Business (1989), Love Hurts (1992) and The Bill (1993).

She is best known for her role as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders which she debuted in 1993.

Her romance with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) stole the hearts of viewers and when they got married in 1997, a whopping 22 million people tuned in.

After leaving Walford in 1999, Patsy reprised her role in 2002 for a spin-off ‘EastEnders: Ricky and Bianca’.

In October 2007 she returned again as a full-time character before leaving in 2014.

She appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005, partnering up with Anton Du Beke and also had a leading role in a UK tour of the musical Steppin' Out.

Where is Patsy Palmer now?

Patsy is currently living in Malibu with her husband Richard Merkell after they moved to the US in 2014.

The star has 29-year-old son Charley, from a past relationship with boxer Alfie Rothwell.

She also shares Fenton, 20, Emilia, 19, and 10-year-old Bertie with Richard.

In 2020, Patsy launched her own wellness Instagram page Good and Proper and the star also works as a DJ across the pond.

Last year, she took part in reality shows such as The Masked Singer and Celebrity Bake Off.

