Patsy Palmer speaks out after storming off Good Morning Britain over 'addict' tagline

Patsy Palmer has addressed the moment she hung up on Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd. Picture: ITV/ Instagram/Patsy Palmer

By Alice Dear

Patsy Palmer has addressed the moment she hung up on Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid during a Good Morning Britain interview on Wednesday.

Patsy Palmer, 48, has spoken out to fans following the moment she sensationally stormed off Good Morning Britain.

On Wednesday's show, the former EastEnders actress refused to continue with her interview after seeing that the tagline on the screen read 'addict to wellness guru'.

READ MORE: Patsy Palmer furiously hangs up on Good Morning Britain chat after being labelled 'an addict'

Patsy Palmer was upset by Good Morning Britain's tagline during the interview 'addict to wellness guru'. Picture: Instagram/Patsy Palmer

Explaining her actions on Instagram, Patsy wrote: "Guess what people!!! People change and grow and live happy and healthy lives, so stop trying to make people small and worthless.

READ MORE: How much is Patsy Palmer worth?

"Finish it now. Thank you for all of your kind works. Hopefully you will all start living your best lives from now on not from then.

"Now move on we are supposed to change!!! It's human condition. Can't you see how controlled we all are!"

Patsy Palmer told Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd she wouldn't talk to them. Picture: ITV

Responding to Ben Shepherd's comments that the tagline came from her book, Patsy also commented: "I haven't written a book in 20 years so don't believe that either."

Patsy Palmer told the presenters it was 'not ok' to have that tagline. Picture: ITV

This response came hours after the actress – who now lives in Malibu – shut her computer on Ben and Susanna.

At the time, she told them: "You know what? I don't even want to do this interview, because I don't even want to look at what it says at the bottom of that screen.

Patsy added: "I'm just going to switch off – do a real Piers Morgan – and just say it is not OK to have 'addict to wellness guru' on the bottom of the screen."

The former EastEnders actress now lives in Malibu with her husband and children. Picture: Instagram/Patsy Palmer

When Susanna apologised, she replied: "My issues that I had years ago, that were talked about by me many many years ago and it is over."

Ben also apologised to the star, who now lives out in Malibu, saying: "It wasn't our intention to upset you".

Patsy has previously spoken about her 20 year battle with drink and drugs, but evidently didn't want to revisit the subject.

READ NOW: Who will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?