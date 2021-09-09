Great British Bake Off 2021 will return this month as show confirms start date

GBBO 2021 start date: the beloved Channel 4 baking show will be back on our screens very soon...

The summer may be over, but the new season means we've got a huge amount of excellent TV to look forward to.

As well as Married At First Sight UK and Strictly Come Dancing, the autumn months signal the arrival of one of the nation's most beloved shows - the Great British Bake Off.

GBBO started in 2010 on the BBC, and moved to Channel 4 in 2017.

It sees a group of amateur bakers get together in a tent and compete in a series of baking challenges, with one contestant being eliminated every week.

The judges are Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas present.

The Bake Off is returning very soon. Picture: Channel 4

When does Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

Channel 4 have now confirmed that the show will be back later this month, and the start date is just two weeks away.

The Channel 4 show will start on September 21, with a photo on Twitter showing Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas holding mugs saying: "Bake off is back".

Matt confirmed in May that the show would be filming "very soon" and would once again take place in a "bubble".

The 2020 series saw the cast and crew moving into Down Hall hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, while filming - after being tested for coronavirus and self-isolating.

Last year's winner was Peter Sawkins, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh, who was the show's youngest ever winner at 20 years old.

The Great British Bake Off kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday September 21 on Channel 4.