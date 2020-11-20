Who plays Harry Beltik in The Queen's Gambit and who did he play in Harry Potter?

The Queen's Gambit actor played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films. Picture: PA/Warner Bros/Netflix

Harry Melling - who plays Harry Beltik in The Queen's Gambit on Netflix - also starred in Harry Potter as Dudley Dursley. Here's your need-to-know on him.

If you haven't already binged every episode of The Queen's Gambit, you can bet it's about to become your newest Netflix obsession.

The limited series about a competitive chess player has taken the world by storm since it dropped on the streaming service, and many have been left wondering where they've seen the characters before.

The Queen's Gambit cast features a number of well-known actors, including from popular British films like Love Actually (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), and Harry Potter (Harry Melling).

Here's your need-to-know on the latter.

Harry Beltik is a Kentucky-based chess player. Picture: Netflix

Who is Harry Melling? What's his age and background?

Harry, 31, is an English actor from London.

In his early career, he performed in such stage productions as The Provoked Wife, King John, Antigone, and Plenty.

Was Harry Melling in Harry Potter?

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise will likely recognise Harry, as he played spoiled cousin Dudley Dursley in five of the eight films.

In October 2009, it was reported that Harry had lost so much weight that he was now 'unrecognisable' - and producers considered recasting for the role of Dudley.

However, it was decided he's continue in the role and wear a fat suit.

Speaking about the change, Harry said: "I can now shed the child actor thing, like the fat, and start a new career, because no one sees me as Dudley."

And opening up to People about his weight loss, he said: "I went to drama school when I was 18, and that's kind of where the weight shifted.

"Not for any sort of major need on my side, but it's just something that just happened.

"And I've done a lot since drama school, went to do lots of theatre.

"I think one of the blessings of that sort of stage in my life was the fact that I didn't get recognised.

"I had this history of being part of the films, but also I felt like I had the opportunity to sort of cause a new start, which I think is useful."

Harry rose to fame as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films. Picture: Warner Bros.

And opening up about establishing himself as an actor, he told Metro: "I think there are elements it has allowed opportunity, but at the same time, people naturally think of you as a particular thing when you establish yourself in one thing.

"It was interesting growing up with the Harry Potter films and wanting to go down the theatre route and making that adjustment, and making the adjustment again to more film.

"I always want to be the actor who does varying roles, and that's where I really get my kick out of it."

Who does Harry Melling play in The Queen's Gambit?

Harry plays Kentucky-based chess player Harry Beltik, who Beth beats in her first tournament.

