How many episodes of Behind Her Eyes are there?

Behind Her Eyes episode guide: how many episodes of the Netflix show are there?

Behind Her Eyes has finally dropped on Netflix, and we cannot get enough of the spooky psychological thriller.

It centres around a woman named Louise, who starts having an affair with her psychiatrist boss, becoming embroiled in a love triangle with him and his mysterious wife Adele.

The limited series dropped on the streaming service on Wednesday - here's your need-to-know on how many episodes there are.

How many episodes are there of Behind Her Eyes?

The show is a limited series, and there are six episodes in total.

Behind Her Eyes episode guide

The episodes names are as follows

Chance Encounters Lucid Dreaming The First Door Rob The Second Door Behind Her Eyes

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Louise, a single mother to a young boy, is frustrated at the lack of excitement in her life, and enters into an affair with her married boss, David, who is a psychiatrist in the office where she works as a secretary.

She then ends up inadvertently befriending his mysterious wife, Adele, and it turns out that all is not what it seems...

Behind Her Eyes is available to stream now. Picture: Netflix

The series is based on a book of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, and Eve Hewson - who plays Adele - recently opened up to Heart.co.uk about the similarities between the book and series.

She said: "I think we stayed pretty true to the book, I know that Sarah Pinborough said she loved what she saw and she wrote the book, so if she’s happy with it then i think we’ve done a good job.





"There are obviously some things from the book that I think we would have loved to put in that we couldn’t just based on basic timing, things like that.

"But i think even people who haven’t read the book when they watch the show they’ll want to go and read the book, so I think that means we did a good job."

