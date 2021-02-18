How many episodes of Behind Her Eyes are there?

18 February 2021, 15:03

How many episodes of Behind Her Eyes are there on Netflix?
How many episodes of Behind Her Eyes are there on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Behind Her Eyes episode guide: how many episodes of the Netflix show are there?

Behind Her Eyes has finally dropped on Netflix, and we cannot get enough of the spooky psychological thriller.

Read more: Where in London is Behind Her Eyes set?

It centres around a woman named Louise, who starts having an affair with her psychiatrist boss, becoming embroiled in a love triangle with him and his mysterious wife Adele.

The limited series dropped on the streaming service on Wednesday - here's your need-to-know on how many episodes there are.

How many episodes are there of Behind Her Eyes?

The show is a limited series, and there are six episodes in total.

There are six episodes of Behind Her Eyes
There are six episodes of Behind Her Eyes. Picture: Netflix

Behind Her Eyes episode guide

The episodes names are as follows

  1. Chance Encounters
  2. Lucid Dreaming
  3. The First Door
  4. Rob
  5. The Second Door
  6. Behind Her Eyes

Read more: Who plays Louise in Behind Her Eyes and what else has Simona Brown been in?

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Louise, a single mother to a young boy, is frustrated at the lack of excitement in her life, and enters into an affair with her married boss, David, who is a psychiatrist in the office where she works as a secretary.

She then ends up inadvertently befriending his mysterious wife, Adele, and it turns out that all is not what it seems...

Behind Her Eyes is available to stream now
Behind Her Eyes is available to stream now. Picture: Netflix

The series is based on a book of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, and Eve Hewson - who plays Adele - recently opened up to Heart.co.uk about the similarities between the book and series.

She said: "I think we stayed pretty true to the book, I know that Sarah Pinborough said she loved what she saw and she wrote the book, so if she’s happy with it then i think we’ve done a good job.


"There are obviously some things from the book that I think we would have loved to put in that we couldn’t just based on basic timing, things like that.

"But i think even people who haven’t read the book when they watch the show they’ll want to go and read the book, so I think that means we did a good job."

NOW READ:

Who is in the Behind Her Eyes cast and where have you seen them before?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes?

Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes? Cast speak out on second series
These are our top picks of the best feel-good films

Top 10 feel-good films to keep you feeling positive during lockdown
Matt had to deliver both of his children with Emma

Dad who delivered both his baby daughters reveals he used shoe lace to tie umbilical cord

Lifestyle

Tamara Joy and Mick Gould were rumoured to be dating after Married At First Sight Australia

Tamara Joy and Mick Gould were rumoured to have dated after Married At First Sight Australia
Simone Ashley is starring in Bridgerton series 2

Bridgerton casts Sex Education star Simone Ashley as new female lead for second series

Netflix

Trending on Heart

Christine has opened up about lockdown

Christine McGuinness opens up about how lockdown has affected her autistic children

Celebrities

Couple who wanted one more baby end up with quintuplet daughters and now change 420 nappies a week

Couple who wanted one more baby end up with quintuplets and now change 420 nappies a week

Lifestyle

A woman has shared a cleaning schedule she follows at home

Woman leaves people stunned with 'exhausting' daily cleaning schedule

Lifestyle

The woman shared her shocking story on TikTok

Woman 'catches husband cheating' after spotting odd detail in selfie

Lifestyle

Dawn Taylor is played by Olivia Bromley in Emmerdale

Who plays Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale?