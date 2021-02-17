Who plays Louise in Behind Her Eyes and what else has Simona Brown been in?

Simona Brown is the actress who plays Louise in Behind Her Eyes. Picture: Netflix/PA

Simona Brown is the actress who plays Louise Barnsley in Behind Her Eyes - here's your need-to-know on her.

If you're a fan of spooky psychological thrillers, you're going to love new Netflix drama Behind Her Eyes.

The six-part limited series is based on the book of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, and centres around a single mum named Louise, who is a secretary in a psychiatrists office.

Louise is the main character in Behind Her Eyes. Picture: Netflix

While at work the day after kissing a mysterious and handsome man in a bar one night, she discovers that the man, named David, is her new boss.

Louise then starts having an affair with David, and inadvertently befriends his wife Adele - becoming entangled in their mysterious lives.

Here's your need-to-know on Simona Brown, who plays lead role Louise.

Who is Simona Brown and how old is she?

Simona, 26, is an actress from London.

What else has Simona Brown been in?

Simona has held a number of other TV roles, including in Murdered by My Boyfriend, The Casual Vacancy, Kiss Me First, The Little Drummer Girl and Grantchester.

Simona appeared alongside Florence Pugh in The Little Drummer Girl. Picture: PA

What has Simona said about Behind Her Eyes?

Speaking about her role, Louise told BT: “Louise is quite relatable. She is a single mother who pours all of her life into her son, to the point where she has kind of forgotten herself and who she is. I think she lacks confidence and is self-deprecating, but is also very likeable.

“She puts on a brave face like all is fine when she is really a mess and has past trauma which she hasn’t quite got over that manifests in night terrors she experiences quite regularly."

Simona Brown stars in Behind Her Eyes on Netflix. Picture: PA

"So, not only is she dealing with being a single mum and divorcee, she is also dealing with these night terrors and ploughing through what is a normal, mundane and cyclical life."

Then she meets this mysterious man on a rare night out and it is the formula of a rom-com. You think it’s going to be romantic and amazing but he abruptly ends their kiss and disappears into the night with no explanation, leaving her confidence even lower.

"She later finds out that he is her new boss and she is meant to be his secretary, and the story then unfolds."

