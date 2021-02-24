How many episodes of Bloodlands are there?

How many episodes of Bloodlands are there? Picture: BBC

Bloodlands episodes: how many episodes are there of the new BBC One drama and when will episode two be released?

If you're looking for a new show to start, a brand-new drama from producer Jed Mercurio (who also created the Bodyguard) has just dropped on BBC One.

Bloodlands centres around a Detective Inspector named Tom Brannick (played by James Nesbitt), who reinvestigates a cold case about a serial killer known as Goliath after discovering a car that's connected to him.

The show is set in Northern Ireland, and was filmed in the early months of 2020.

Bloodlands is a new BBC drama from Jed Mercurio. Picture: BBC

The synopsis reads: "When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, DCI Tom Brannick) quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

"Bloodlands follows his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher."

Here's your need-to-know on how many episodes there are in the series.

How many episodes of Bloodlands are there?

There are four episodes in total, and the first of these aired on BBC One on Sunday 21 February.

When will the next episodes be released?

The second episode will air on Sunday 28 February, while the third and fourth will follow on Sunday 7 March and Sunday 14 March respectively.

The synopsis for episode two, released this Sunday, reads: "Tom continues to search for Pat Keenan’s kidnapper, hoping they will lead him to Goliath. But is somebody leading him down a false trail?"

Are the episodes available to watch on the BBC iPlayer?

Currently, only episode one is available to watch online. The others will arrive on the iPlayer after they have aired on BBC One.

What time is Bloodlands on BBC One?

Each episode airs at 9pm.

