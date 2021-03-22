How many episodes of Your Honor are there?

Your Honor episodes: how many episodes of the new Bryan Cranston Sky Atlantic drama?

If you're just getting started on US drama Your Honor, you may be wondering how many episodes are left in the series.

The Sky Atlantic show stars Bryan Cranston as a well-respected judge named Michael Desiato, who helps his son Adam (played by Hunter Doohan) cover up his hit and run accident, in which he killed the son of a local organised crime kingpin.

However, Michael's attempts to destroy the evidence lead to tragic consequences for another teenager.

Here's your need-to-know on the episodes.

The limited series has 10 episodes in total.

How can you watch Your Honor episodes?

Each episode is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NowTV.

Will there be a season two of Your Honor?

We don't yet know whether there will be a season two of the show, but showrunner Peter Moffatt recently opened up about the potential for more episodes.

He told Assignment X: "I would be being dishonest if I were to say to you that, as a writer, I don’t think about some of the things that might go in Episode 11. Let's hope people like it, and if they like it enough, then I guess there’s a conversation to be had."

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr, who plays Charlie, added: "I’ll be sitting in the café, waiting for the call."Whitlock added: "And I want people to know that the show is honest. It’s a real good look, a metaphor for society."

What is Your Honor about?

The Showtime synopsis reads: "Bryan Cranston stars as a judge confronting his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family.

"He faces a series of impossible choices and discovers how far a father will go to save his son’s life."

Is there a trailer for Your Honor?

You can watch the trailer below:

