How old is Gyles Brandreth and is he married?

4 June 2021, 17:30

Gyles Brandreth is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox
Gyles Brandreth is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram/ITV/PA Images

What is Gyles Brandreth's age and who is his wife? Here's what we know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star...

Gyles Brandreth is back on our screens for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, alongside his pal Maureen Lipman.

TV fans will also recognise the former MP for appearing on shows such as This Morning and The One Show.

But who is Gyles Brandreth married to and what is his age? Here’s what we know…

Gyles Brandreth appears on This Morning
Gyles Brandreth appears on This Morning. Picture: ITV

How old is Gyles Brandreth?

Gyles Brandreth was born on March 8 1948 in Wuppertal, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

This means he is 73-years-old.

The TV star moved to London with his parents at the age of three and he went too the Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle in South Kensington.

He then went on to study Modern History and Modern Languages Gyles at Oxford University.

How is Gyles Brandreth famous?

Gyles started his career in politics as a Tory MP, but now he works as a writer, broadcaster and actor.

In his early days, he presented shows such as ITV children’s show Puzzle Party and TV-am’s Good Morning Britain.

In 1992, Gyles was elected as the Conservative MP for the City of Chester constituency and served until he was defeated in 1997.

He has since appeared on shows such as Countdown, QI, Have I Got News for You and is also a regular guest on This Morning.

Since the 1970s, Gyles has also written various books about Scrabble, words, puzzles and jokes, for adults and children.

As a royal expert, he also wrote a book on the marriage of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip and Elizabeth: Portrait of a Marriage was published.

In 2005, he published a second book on the Royal Family, called Charles and Camilla: Portrait of a Love Affair

Gyles Brandreth and his wife Michèle Brown
Gyles Brandreth and his wife Michèle Brown. Picture: PA Images

Who is Gyles Brandreth’s wife?

Gyles’ wife is Michèle Brown and the couple have been married for nearly 50 years after tying the knot in 1973.

Michèle is a writer and publisher and the pair live in Barnes, southwest London together.

They also have three grown-up children - Benet, Saethryd and Aphra.

Benet is a barrister, while Saethryd is a journalist and Aphra is a former government economist.

Aphra also has a daughter of her own called Kiyo.

