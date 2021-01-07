How old is Daphne Bridgerton?

Bridgerton has taken the world by storm since it dropped on Netflix last month - here's your need-to-know about the age of main character Daphne.

If you haven't binged every episode of new Netflix series Bridgerton, we recommend you get going, pronto.

The series - from Shondaland - is set in Regency era London, and follows the lives of the wealth aristocratic Bridgerton family.

Read more: The Duke of Hastings' spoon from Bridgerton has its own Instagram page

Season one tells the story of Daphne, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton children, played by Phoebe Dynevor, who enters the marriage mart after being named 'star debutante' by Queen Charlotte.

After her efforts are obstructed by her brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and mysterious salacious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), she enters into a deal with the handsome Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) to pretend they are romantically involved with each other.

Predictably, the fake romance becomes real, and the pair are involved in a love story throughout the series.

Many viewers have been left wondering how old the character Daphne is - here's your need-to-know.

Daphne is involved in a romantic storyline with the Duke of Hastings. Picture: Netflix

How old is Daphne in Bridgerton?

Many fans of Bridgerton will know that the series is adapted from a set of novels written by Julia Quinn, the first of which - The Duke and I - was released in 2000.

In this book, which season one is based on, Daphne is 21 years old.

The Duke of Hastings - who she later marries - is a few years older than her, as he went to university with her brother Anthony.

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, opened up to Heart.co.uk about her character.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

She said: "When you first meet Daphne she’s this young girl about to make her debut onto the marriage mart. And she’s prepared her whole life for this moment.

"She thinks she’s going to meet the love of her love and live happily ever after, and in her head it’s all one big fairytale, and then quickly obviously she learns that that’s not really the case and not how life works.

"And we see how little she knows about the world, how mollycoddled she’s been, and we go on this journey with her to discover sexuality and adulthood. It’s a coming of age story."

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now

NOW READ:

Where was Bridgerton filmed? Set locations for the Netflix drama revealed