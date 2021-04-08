How is the winner of The Circle decided?

8 April 2021, 08:54

How is the winner of The Circle UK decided?
How is the winner of The Circle UK decided? Picture: Channel 4

How does the final of The Circle work and who decides who wins?

The third series of The Circle UK is sadly coming to an end this week, with the final taking place on Friday April.

Fans of the show will know that there are a number of surprises in store for the contestants (see: 'Felix' being unmasked as Natalya...), so we're guessing the final won't be short of drama.

The winner of The Circle takes home up to £100,000 in prize money, and many viewers have been wondering how the final works.

Here's what we know...

The Circle season three will come to an end this week
The Circle season three will come to an end this week. Picture: Channel 4

How is the winner of The Circle decided?

The winner of The Circle is decided by their fellow players.

Much like in the rest of the series, the final sees players vote for their favourite contestants, ranking them in order of preference.

The ultimate winner of the Circle, therefore, is the person who comes out top on the final rating.

Read more: Who is Manrika from The Circle UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

What does the winner of The Circle win?

There is up to £100,000 prize money up for grabs - but the winner doesn't necessarily win the whole thing.

This is because there is a 'viewers champion' voted for by the public, and in previous years they have taken a chunk of the prize.

In the 2019 series, Tim Wilson was voted 'viewers champion', taking home £30,000 - while winner Paddy Smyth pocketed £70,000.

Paddy Smyth was crowned winner of the last series
Paddy Smyth was crowned winner of the last series. Picture: Channel 4

In season one, winner Alex Hobern won both the show and viewers vote, so took home the full amount.

What happens during the final of The Circle?

In previous years, the players came come face-to-face for the first time over dinner together.

At this time, the Catfish are finally exposed - and players are able to confront each other and discuss their time in The Circle.

Who will win The Circle?

We don't yet know who will be crowned winner of The Circle, but you can see the full list of odds here.

The final of The Circle takes place at 10pm on April 9 on Channel 4

NOW READ:

Who is Andy from The Circle? Wife, Instagram and job revealed

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Temptation Island season 2 is airing on E4 right now

Temptation Island season 2: Where are the couples now and what happened after the show?
Hashu is playing as Syed on The Circle

Who is Hashu Mohammed from The Circle? Age, job and Instagram revealed
The winner of The Circle will be crowned on Friday...

Who will win The Circle UK?

Andrew has reportedly been approached to play Tony Blair in the final series

Fleabag's 'hot priest' Andrew Scott 'approached to star as Tony Blair in The Crown'
A Harry Potter fan has shared the theory on Twitter

Harry Potter fans are just realising Snape's first lines hinted at his love for Lily

Trending on Heart

The hilarious note was shared on Twitter (right: stock image)

Woman finds brutal teacher's message about her 'annoying voice' in old school leaving book

Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace is opening for picnics this summer

The Queen is opening Buckingham Palace garden for picnics this summer

Royals

Luisa Zissman has had her horse stuffed

Luisa Zissman cries as she’s reunited with dead horse after having him preserved by taxidermist

Celebrities

An expert has revealed why you should ditch the fitted sheet

Hotel expert says you should get rid of your fitted sheet for a better night's sleep

Lifestyle

Eddie Rothe has sadly passed away

Loose Women's Jane McDonald announces partner Eddie Rothe has died aged 67

Celebrities