How is the winner of The Circle decided?

How does the final of The Circle work and who decides who wins?

The third series of The Circle UK is sadly coming to an end this week, with the final taking place on Friday April.

Fans of the show will know that there are a number of surprises in store for the contestants (see: 'Felix' being unmasked as Natalya...), so we're guessing the final won't be short of drama.

The winner of The Circle takes home up to £100,000 in prize money, and many viewers have been wondering how the final works.

Here's what we know...

The Circle season three will come to an end this week. Picture: Channel 4

The winner of The Circle is decided by their fellow players.

Much like in the rest of the series, the final sees players vote for their favourite contestants, ranking them in order of preference.

The ultimate winner of the Circle, therefore, is the person who comes out top on the final rating.

What does the winner of The Circle win?

There is up to £100,000 prize money up for grabs - but the winner doesn't necessarily win the whole thing.

This is because there is a 'viewers champion' voted for by the public, and in previous years they have taken a chunk of the prize.

In the 2019 series, Tim Wilson was voted 'viewers champion', taking home £30,000 - while winner Paddy Smyth pocketed £70,000.

Paddy Smyth was crowned winner of the last series. Picture: Channel 4

In season one, winner Alex Hobern won both the show and viewers vote, so took home the full amount.

What happens during the final of The Circle?

In previous years, the players came come face-to-face for the first time over dinner together.

At this time, the Catfish are finally exposed - and players are able to confront each other and discuss their time in The Circle.

Who will win The Circle?

We don't yet know who will be crowned winner of The Circle, but you can see the full list of odds here.

The final of The Circle takes place at 10pm on April 9 on Channel 4

