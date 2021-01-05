Who is Joey Sasso? Get to know The Circle USA contestant

By Polly Foreman

Your need-to-know on The Circle player Joey Sasso - including age, job and Instagram name.

We have *wonderful* news for fans of hit Channel 4 reality show The Circle - the USA version has just dropped on Netflix.

If you aren't familiar with the premise of the show, it sees a number of contestants - or 'players' - move into the same apartment block and get to know each other virtually on a social media app called 'The Circle'.

They never meet in real life, and have the option to either play as themselves or be a catfish.

The aim of the game is to become popular with your fellow contestants, who each get to vote for their favourite of their fellow players - with the one with the most votes being ultimately crowned winner.

One of the players of season one of The Circle is Joey Sasso - here's your need-to-know on him.

Joey is one of the players on Netflix series The Circle USA. Picture: Netflix

Who is Joey Sasso? What's his age and background?

Joey, 27, an actor from New York, was one of the first contestants to play on the first season of The Circle USA.

He became a huge hit with his fellow contestants and viewers alike, and he later opened up about how he was perceived to GQ magazine.

Joey said: "A lot of people perceived me in the beginning how people have perceived me in real life, that I’m a douchebag or a cocky asshole or a Jersey Shore wannabe. Especially living in L.A., you stick out like a sore thumb for being from New York, having an accent and slicked-back hair. But that’s sort of been the story of my life, man.

"I’m the most confident person you’ll ever meet. I believe in myself, I’ll talk to anybody, but people sometimes take that as a douchey way of being.

"If you actually get to know me, you’ll find out that I love every single person, would do anything for anybody, and suddenly your perception is out the window. That’s why it’s kind of insane to me that this show went the same way."

What happened with Joey and Miranda?

Joey ended up forming a bond with fellow player Miranda, with the pair even sharing a kiss after she was blocked from the game.

Speaking to Esquire magazine about their current relationship status last year, Joey said: "Everyone wants to know, ‘are you together, are you not together?’ The truth is that it’s kind of neither,"

"We are in each other’s lives. We are incredibly close. I love that girl to death. We have an amazing friendship that is unlike any relationship I’ve had with anyone else except my ex-girlfriend, who I’ve been best friends with since I was a child, so this means so much to me.

"For both of us, we just know that the love we have for each other—we know relationships can change that. She has a life in Tahoe; I have a life in LA, but we see each other all the time. We talk all the time. The love there is so genuine and real."

Where does Joey finish in The Circle? *Major spoiler below*

Joey was crowned winner of The Circle, and took home the hefty $100,000 prize money.

Speaking to GQ about winning the show, Joey said: "When it got down to the final three, I blacked out, especially when they announced me as the winner. Bro, I really never expected any of it to go the way that it went. I’m extremely competitive and love winning, but that was never a thought on my mind. I went to the finale with the mentality of, I’m here for the afterparty, man."

Is Joey Sasso on Instagram?

He is indeed! You can follow him @joeysasso.

