I'm A Celebrity 2020 full line-up 'revealed' - including Shane Richie, Mo Farah and Beverley Callard

The full I'm A Celeb line-up has reportedly been revealed. Picture: ITV/PA

By Polly Foreman

The full line-up of I'm A Celeb 2020 has reportedly been revealed - and it includes some huge names.

I'm A Celeb will look very different this year, with the coronavirus pandemic meaning that it won't be held in Australia for the first time ever.

The ITV show will be filmed in the 200-year-old Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, and the 12 stars heading to the (supposedly haunted...) location have now been 'revealed'.

Ant and Dec will return to host the series, and the new location will feature classic I'm A Celeb components like the central camp fire, congregation and task areas, and an outside toilet.

According to a report by The Sun, the celebs in this year's line-up include Shane Richie, Mo Farah and Beverley Callard.

Here is the full rumoured line-up for 2020.

I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up

Shane Richie

Shane Richie. Picture: PA

Eastenders legend Shane, 56, has been a staple on British TV for years, and will reportedly head to the castle as Pantomimes aren't happening this year.

A source told The Sun: "ITV have always wanted Shane for the jungle but with panto not happening this year and other work opportunities less likely, he decided this was the time to take the plunge.

"Going to North Wales is less of a huge commitment than flying halfway across the world, too, so he jumped at the chance.

"He’s already being talked about by production as an early favourite as he’s such a likeable bloke and known to millions of soap fans.“ITV are delighted they’ve managed to convince him to take part."

Beverley Callard

Beverley Callard. Picture: PA

Corrie star Beverley, 63, has played barmaid Liz McDonald on the soap for 31 years.

She is reportedly being paid a whopping £125,000 to do the show.

Jessica Plummer

Jessica Plummer. Picture: PA

Eastenders star Jessica, 28, who was recently killed off on the show, will follow in the footsteps of co-star Jacqueline Jossa.

A source said: “Soap stars always do well in the show. Just look at Jessica’s Enders’ predecessor Jacqueline Jossa last year.

“Bosses are delighted to be able to convince her to take part.

“It’s a great move for both parties as she’s just left the soap and this is a great opportunity for her personality to be shown to millions.

"She hopes it will be a real stepping stone for her career.”

Mo Farah

Mo Farah. Picture: PA

Olympic legend Mo, 37, will also reportedly be heading to the castle.

A source told The Sun: “Mo’s been a big fan of the show for years and was just waiting for the right time in his career to do it.

“He obviously has an excellent level of fitness and mental focus so will be great at the Bushtucker Trials and will be a positive addition for keeping up team morale for campmates - especially as a lot of the celebs are worried how cold it will be."

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard. Picture: PA

AJ, 25, quit Strictly Come Dancing in March, and he previously told The Sun he was looking forward to being a “a normal person” and not just a dancer.

He added: "I did four years of Strictly, which I absolutely loved, but it was definitely the right time for me to venture into new things.

"Strictly wouldn’t allow a lot of things to happen that I wanted to happen, so it meant you do have to do that leap, and for me it’s not a risk, it’s something I’m passionate about."

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay. Picture: PA

Vernon, 46, has reportedly signed a £250,000 deal to appear on the show.

Producers have tried to sign him a number of times before, so bosses are said to be over the moon they have finally managed.

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher. Picture: PA

Giovanna, 35, who is a popular parenting blogger and podcaster, will reportedly be heading to the castle.

A source said: "Giovanna is a brilliant signing. She’s incredibly popular on Instagram with mums and has over 1.3million followers.

“She’s moved in famous circles for years. Not only is she best pals with Emma Willis but she’s close to royalty, married to a boyband star and her brother is Mario Falcone from Towie. She’s decided the time is right to embrace the limelight.”

Ruthie Henshall

Ruthie Henshall. Picture: PA

West End actress, singer and dancer Ruthie Henshall, 53, a former girlfriend of Prince Edward, will reportedly head to the castle.

Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire. Picture: PA

Journalist and news-reader Victoria, 52, is a well-respected figure in TV.

A source said: “Victoria is always game for a challenge so when she was approached for I’m A Celebrity she jumped at the chance.

“It’s always something she’s wanted to do but because of her family she’s never wanted to fly to Australia and be away from them for so long.

“When the show moved to Wales and the opportunity came up, she didn’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth so said yes straight away."

Hollie Arnold

Hollie Arnold. Picture: PA

Hollie, 26, is a Paralympian javelin athlete.

She competed at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, World Championships in 2017, and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Russell Watson

Russell Watson. Picture: PA

Operatic tenor Russell Watson, 53, is known for being a judge on BBC One’s 2008 talent show Last Choir Standing.

