Is Love Island on TV on Sundays?

22 June 2023, 14:37

Love Island 2023 schedule revealed
Love Island 2023 schedule revealed. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Is Love Island on during weekends? And what happens on a Sunday? Find out everything...

Love Island isn’t short on drama this year, with more couple swaps than we’ve ever seen before.

At the beginning of June 2023, ten singletons moved into the stunning Majorcan villa in a bid to find their true love - and then there’s the small matter of winning £50,000.

As we watch bombshell after bombshell cause mayhem, the show is expected to last around eight weeks.

But is Love Island on every day, and does it air on Sundays? Here’s what we know…

Love Island 2023 is on every day
Love Island 2023 is on every day. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island on TV on Sundays?

New episodes of Love Island usually air every single day at 9pm on ITV and ITVX, including Sunday evenings.

On Saturdays, ‘Unseen Bits’ is on at the same time which is an extra special show where narrator Iain Stirling shares exclusive content from the villa that didn’t make it to the main show.

When is the final of summer Love Island 2023?

The final of Love Island 2023 will air on Monday 5th August, kicking off at 9pm before concluding at 10.35pm.

This means that the season will have been on for eight weeks in total, with 49 episodes.

Love Island 2023 is in the same villa
Love Island 2023 is in the same villa. Picture: ITV

This year, the Islanders are getting to know each other in the same famous Love Island villa as 2022.

The villa is tucked away off a dirt road in a remote area in the east of Mallorca, with a beautiful backdrop of mountains in the background.

But the new look includes a fresh colour scheme and the return of the dog house, as well as new day beds.

The main bedroom is now decorated in vibrant pink and yellow with graphic artwork on the walls.

Meanwhile, the hideaway - which allows couples some alone time - is also back and it’s had a makeover including bright purple walls, a hot pink bed and a cupboard filled with chocolate body paint.

Love Island moved to the new property for the last summer series after the previous location reportedly became unavailable.

