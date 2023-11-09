John Lewis Christmas merchandise: Venus flytrap Snapper toys, pyjamas and more

John Lewis Christmas merchandise: Venus flytrap Snapper toys, pyjamas and more. Picture: John Lewis

By Alice Dear

John Lewis are selling Snapper pyjamas, bags, toys and decorations following the release of their 2023 Christmas advert.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Lewis released their highly-anticipated Christmas advert for 2023 this week, introducing their shoppers to a new character - Snapper the Venus flytrap.

Snapper becomes the star of the advert Traditions Grow after a little boy called Alfie grows him from a single seed he believed to be a Christmas tree.

While Snapper causes chaos in the family's home, the end of the advert sees Alfie, his mum, sister and grandma go out to the mischievous plant (who has been exiled to the garden) to place gifts at his base.

Alongside the release of the Christmas advert, John Lewis has also revealed their festive merchandise starring Snapper.

The John Lewis Christmas advert for 2023 stars a loveable venus flytrap. Picture: John Lewis

The collection includes pyjamas for kids and adults as well as a plush toy, a book, a tree bauble, chocolates, biscuits and a bag.

You can even buy a Venus flytrap for yourself from John Lewis stores so you can have your own Snapper!

John Lewis Snapper Merchandise

Men & Women's Snapper Woven Pyjamas £42.00

John Lewis are selling adult Snapper pyjamas for Christmas. Picture: John Lewis

Men & Women's Snapper Character Pyjamas £34.00

Snapper Character Unisex Kids' Pyjamas £17.00 - £21.00

Adults and kids can match in their Snapper Christmas pyjamas. Picture: John Lewis

Snapper Character Plush Soft Toy £18.00

Living Venus Fly Trap Plant & Ceramic Pot £10.00 (In store only)

Nosy Crow 'Snapper - The Perfect Christmas Tree' Kids' Book £9.99

Snapper Character Glass Bauble £6.00

You can buy the Snapper plush toy, bauble, book and plant from John Lewis. Picture: John Lewis

Snapper Character Mini Plush Bauble £10.00

Baked by Steph Character Biscuit £4.50

John Lewis' latest character is Snapper the venus flytrap. Picture: John Lewis

House of Dorchester Milk Chocolate Slims £5.00

Snapper Character Tote Bag £6.00

Read more: