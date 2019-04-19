Killing Eve star Jodie Comer reveals STRANGEST ever fan request

19 April 2019, 15:15

Premiere Of BBC America And AMC's 'Killing Eve' Season 2 - Arrivals
Premiere Of BBC America And AMC's 'Killing Eve' Season 2 - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The British actress, who plays ruthless murderer Villanelle in the award-winning series, says a woman once asked if she would strangle her

Actress Jodie Comer has opened up about her ‘strange’ experiences with Killing Eve super-fans, revealing that one female admirer wanted to be STRANGLED by her.

The 26-year-old, who plays psychopathic assassin Villanelle, told The Graham Norton Show that one of her fans asked if she’d recreate a murderous moment with her for a selfie.

During the interview, set to air on BBC One tonight, Jodie lifted the lid on what life is now like following the first series of the award-winning show.

She said: “It's been a good year! A lot of people just look at me in a 'Is it her' sort of way, but recently I had a really strange one.

“A woman asked for a photograph with me and then she whispered in my ear, 'Will you strangle me?' I said, 'No!’”

The British star also revealed to Graham Norton that she was anxious about the second series living up to the first, but her worries were pushed to the back of her mind once the cameras started rolling.

She said: “There is a lot more pressure because of expectations and everyone is waiting on tenterhooks for it to come out, but once you start filming, you just have to put that to one side.”

UK audiences are waiting with baited breath for series two of Killing Eve to start, but US audiences are already two episodes in as the show aired on BBC America first.

The plot for the new series follows on from last season’s shocking cliff hanger, which saw serial killer Villanelle flee her Paris apartment after being stabbed by Eve.

Leading ladies Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will be joined on screen by Fiona Shaw, who already plays Eve's MI6 boss Carolyn Martens, plus new faces Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday 19th April at 10:30pm on BBC One.

