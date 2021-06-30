Who is Larissa from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job, and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on Too Hot To Handle's Larissa. Picture: Netflix

Larissa is one of the Too Hot To Handle season two contestants - here's your need-to-know on how old she is, what she does for work, and where she's from.

Too Hot To Handle season two is in full swing, and the final six episodes are now available to watch on Netflix.

The Netflix show sees a bunch of singles move into an incredible villa in Turks and Caicos to get to know each other, but they aren't allowed to get intimate.

If they do, they risk losing huge chunks of money from the $100,000 prize fund - with even a kiss costing them $5,000.

One of the contestants taking part in the new series is Larissa Trownson - here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Larissa? What's her age and job?

Larissa, 28, is a lawyer from Auckland, New Zealand.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk ahead of the show's launch, she said: "I really enjoyed the show. It was obviously an amazing opportunity, but it was also so much fun and I met some amazing people there that I’ll be friends with forever.

Larissa is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season two. Picture: Netflix

"And I just felt like we were real looked after the whole time," she added. "It was a real positive experience, I have only good memories and good thoughts."

The contestants had no idea that they were going on Too Hot To Handle before arriving in the villa, and were instead told they were going on a fake show called 'Parties in Paradise'.

Larissa is a lawyer from Auckland. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about her shock on finding out the real show, Larissa said: "It was super disappointing because the show had been portrayed as parties in paradise. A group of singles getting together, partying. They pitched it as if the boy or girl who got to the end who could party the hardest would win $100,000."

She added: "They covered it so well, they had a fake host, and parties in paradise shirts."

What's Larissa's Instagram name?

You can follow Larissa on Instagram @larissa_trownson.