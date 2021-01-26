Who is Leah on Celebs Go Dating? What we know about Tom Zanetti's love interest

Leah is one of the daters on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion - here's what we know about her.

Celebs Go Dating is finally back on our screens, and the latest batch of famous faces are already getting acquainted with potential love interests found by dating agents Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.

This series looks very different to previous - as the daters and celebs will all be isolating together in an incredible Surrey mansion, with all of their movements recorded on camera, Big Brother-style.

The famous faces taking part this series are Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Hermann, Tom Zanetti, and Wayne Lineker.

Last night, the first episode saw the girls arrive at the house and meet the boys - and one of these - Leah - caught the eye of Tom Zanetti.

The pair seemed to only chat to each other at the mixer, and bonded over their common interests and same sense of humour.

Here's what we know about her.

Who is Celebs Go Dating's Leah?

So far, all we know about Leah is that she's 27 years old and works as a financial consultant. As the series goes on, however, we're sure to learn more about her.

Speaking in her VT before entering the show, she said: "I think I’m ready to find someone to explore and see the world with."

What's happening with Leah and Tom Zanetti?

Leah and Tom haven't been on a date yet - but the pair seem seriously smitten with each other.

While they were chatting, Tom asked her if she was enjoying their 'date', to which she replied: "It’s a date now?"

Tom was later chatting to Anna and Paul about Leah, but seemed to have trouble remembering her name...

Speaking about the mixer, he said: "I’m really enjoying it. I’ve been speaking to a girl in there, she’s really lovely and really funny and really easy to talk to, and I think that makes it a lot easier."

When Paul asked what her name was, Tom said that he couldn't remember - but was then informed it was Leah.

Later, Tom and Leah seemed to only have eyes for each other - with Tom pointing out her lightning necklace and saying: "Tom: of all of the people in the room, that;’s what attracted me to you. Your electric energy."

When is Celebs Go Dating on E4?

Celebs Go Dating is on every weekday at 9pm on E4.



