Leo Woodall facts: Age, movies, TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

Leo Woodall is making waves in the acting world. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Leo Woodall is dominating both the small and silver screens right now – here's everything you need to know about the star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leo Woodall has rocketed to fame in recent years thanks to his smouldering good looks and romantic TV roles.

Starring in the latest instalment of the Bridget Jones franchise, the British actor is sure to solidify his heartthrob status after playing the loveable news reporter's toy boy lover.

He is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in the acting world due to lead roles in Netflix's adaptation of David Nicholls' rom-com novel, One Day, and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

So who is actor Leo Woodall? Let's get to know him better as we take a closer look at his movies credits, TV shows and steamy relationship with former co-star Meghann Fahy.

Leo blew fans away with his portrayal of Dexter Mayhew in One Day. Picture: Netflix

Who is Leo Woodall and how old is he?

Leo is a British actor who gained a legion of loyal fans when he starred in the second series of the hit show White Lotus.

He was born on 14th September 1996 in Hammersmith, London, celebrating his 28th birthday in 2024.

What movies and TV shows has Leo Woodall been in?

For many of you who have spent hours swooning over Leo, you'll be forgiven for wondering where you've seen him before.

The British actor played the role of Jack in White Lotus – a charming character tasked to flirt with Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) assistant Hayley to help his non-biological uncle plot a murder.

But what else has the dreamy star been in? His career kicked off in 2021 when he featured in Cherry, followed by Citadel in 2023 – he's even previously had a role in Holby City.

Leo also played heartthrob Dexter Mayhew, the lead romantic role in the Netflix miniseries One Day.

He starred opposite Ambika Mod, who plays Emma Morely, in the hit series, which is based on David Nicholls’s 2009 bestseller.

Perhaps his most famous role to date though is that of Roxster in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, in which he worked alongside Hollywood icon Renée Zellweger as Bridget's young love interest.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy struck up a romance on set of White Lotus. Picture: Getty

Who is Leo Woodall's girlfriend Meghann Fahy?

With two iconic romcom characters under his belt, it's only natural that fans have taken an interest in Leo's real life romances.

He began dating White Lotus co-star Meghann after the pair met set in Sicily in 2022.

The American actress, who is six years older than Leo, played Daphne in the hit series – a character whose heartthrob husband cheated on her with his best friend's wife.

The couple were spotted sharing a kiss on a trip to New York in November 2023, but have since kept their relationship out of the press.