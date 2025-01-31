Colin Firth facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies revealed

Colin Firth has become one of Britain’s most beloved actors. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Critically-acclaimed star Colin Firth has won a string of awards for his incredible acting range.

Colin Firth has carved out a name for himself as one of Britain's most respected actors.

The multi award-winning star has taken on wildly contrasting roles during his successful career, spanning from the charming Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones' Diary to a stammering King George VI in The King's Speech.

His back-catalogue covers every cinema genre, from romcoms and period dramas to modern thrillers, making him a firm figure in the film industry.

Here, we take a look at his glittering career and delve into his personal life, from his impressive achievements to his wife and children.

Colin Firth has won a string of acting accolades. Picture: Alamy

How old is Colin Firth and where was he born?

Colin Firth was born in Grayshott, Hampshire, on 10th September 1960.

He celebrated his 64th birthday in 2024.

The British actor's father, David Norman Lewis Firth, worked as a history lecturer at King Alfred’s College and his mother, Shirley Firth, lectured on religion at the same institution.

He has a sister, Kate, and a brother, Jonathan, who also work as actors.

Colin Firth began dating actress Maggie Cohn in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Is Colin Firth married?

Colin Firth's romantic life has had its ups and downs.

The actor married Italian movie producer and director Livia Giuggioli in 1997, but the pair announced their separation in 2019 after 22 years of marriage.

The former spouses had previously split in 2015 after Livia admitted to having an affair with her childhood friend Marco Brancaccia.

Despite reuniting in the wake of the betrayal, it didn't last. The duo made their official separation public just four years later.

In 2019 they released a statement saying they would remained friends and were "united in the love for their children".

The Oscar-winner went on to date actress Maggie Cohn, with the two going public in October 2022.

Colin famously played heartthrob Mark Darcy in the Bridget Jones movies. Picture: Alamy

Does Colin Firth have children?

Colin Firth has three boys.

He shares one son, Will Firth (born in 1990) with former girlfriend and actress Meg Tilly.

His other two sons, Luca Firth (born in 2001) and Matteo Firth (born in 2003) came from his marriage to Livia Giuggioli.

The British star won an Academy Award for his portrayal of King George VI in The King's Speech (2010). Picture: Alamy

What movies has Colin Firth been in?

This British chameleon can turn his hand to any character, proven in his cinematic track record.

His breakout performance as Mr Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice got him on the acting map, but Colin has played plenty more roles since then that have won him critical acclaim.

His second twist on Mr Darcy came in the form of lawyer Mark in the hit romcom Bridget Jones’s Diary. One of his most beloved characters, Colin has reprised his roles in every sequel including the most recent instalment of the story.

The celebrated star has bagged a string of awards for his acting talents, with accolades coming off the back of his work in The King’s Speech, A Single Man and Shakespeare in Love.

He also made waves in popular romcoms Love Actually and Mamma Mia!, and thrillers Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Devil's Knot and Before I Go to Sleep.