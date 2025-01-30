Bridget Jones: 8 facts you didn't know about the hit film series

Bridget Jones has become classic British character. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

As we welcome the fourth Bridget Jones film to our screens, it's time to look back at some fun facts from the first three movies!

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released on Valentine's Day 2025, and to get us in the mood for this fourth film, we've taken a look back at the three movies which came before it.

Based on the books by Helen Fielding, the Bridget Jones series has become an international hit, with actors Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth becoming synonymous with the films.

The first movie Bridget Jones's Diary lit up our screens in 2001 and since then the sequels Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004), Bridget Jones's Baby (2016) and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025) have continued to delight audiences.

But here are some facts about the Bridget Jones films that you may not know...

There are four Bridget Jones films as of 2025. Picture: Alamy

1. Bridget's friends are based on Helen Fieldings' own friendship group

Bridget's bestie Shazza is based on Helen's friend Sharon Macguire, while Jude takes inspiration from journalist Tracey MacLeod.

Speaking to Great British Life about being included in the highly successful films, Tracey revealed how the three bonded in their younger years, stating: "We used to have adventures and misadventures, and certain lines and scenarios became exaggerated and ended up in Helen’s Independent column, Bridget Jones’s Diary.

"If we’d been on a mini-break or flirted with some whippersnappers at a party, she’d write about it in a fictionalised way."

Helen Fielding took inspiration from her own friendship circle when creating Bridget's friends. Picture: Alamy

2. Renée kept her English accent during filming

Staying in character, Renée continued to speak with an English accent rather than her natural American twang whilst on set.

Sally Phillips who plays Shazza in the franchise spoke about when she discovered Renée's real voice, telling Lorraine: "It was really weird.

"I’d made quite good friends with her during the filming, I realised towards the end when she suddenly lost a stone in the last week and started talking in a Texan accent at the wrap party, I’d made friends with Bridget, not Renée."

Renée Zellweger kept her English accent throughout filming. Picture: Alamy

3. Toni Collette almost played Bridget

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, however there was hot competition from other actresses to play the role.

Tilda Swinton, Kate Winslet and Emily Watson are just some of the big names who were up for the part, with Toni Collette also in the running.

The actress opened up about almost playing Bridget, telling Watch What Happens Live: "I wasn't available.

"But sometimes I think about and I think, I don't know, that character's so similar to Muriel [of Muriel's Wedding]. It might've been too close. And I try not to repeat myself."

Toni Collette was in the running to play Bridget Jones. Picture: Getty

4. Renée interned at a publishing house to prepare for the part

As Bridget works in media, Renée decided to prepare for her role by spending time at a publishing house in London.

In order to not give herself away, the actress used the name Bridget Cavendish and did work experience with Picador.

5. During filming Renée smoked herbal cigarettes instead of tobacco

Bridget's smoking habit forms a large part of the first film, however Renée wasn't particularly interested in cigarettes in real life.

Instead the actress smoked herbal cigarettes instead of tobacco ones!

Renée Zellweger prepared for the role of Bridget Jones. Picture: Alamy

5. Colin Firth and Hugh Grant's fight scene was improvised

An iconic part of the first film Bridget Jones's Diary is the infamous fight scene between Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant).

This hilarious encounter was actually improvised by the actors, with Hugh telling Vanity Fair: "The big fight was to stop stuntmen getting involved.

"They always want to come in and choreograph the whole thing and say, ‘mate, it’d be great if you swing a right hook and his head’ll go back’.

“I just thought, ‘yeah, in action films, cowboy films, whatever, that’s great, but these are two middle-class Englishmen, and they don’t fight like that’. I’ve seen them fight, and it’s s***.

"So, we managed to ban the stuntman. I think the last thing he contributed was probably the dustbin lid, and after that, it’s just me and Colin messing about."

Colin Firth and Hugh Grant's fight scene has become a fan-favourite moment. Picture: Alamy

6. The snow scenes in the first film were recorded in summer

Despite the actors looking chilly on screen, all isn't as it seems as the movie was filmed during summer!

According to Manor Cottages, Bridget's family home is located in Snowshill and the crew had to fill the village with fake snow in the middle of July.

7. Renée was the same age as Bridget during filming

Renée was 32-years-old whilst filming the Bridget Jones's Diary, which is the same age as Bridget in the first book.

Bridget Jones has become a cultural icon. Picture: Alamy

8. Renée was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Bridget Jones's Diary

Following the release of the Bridget Jones's Diary in 2001, Renée received her first Academy Award nomination.

Whilst she was nominated in the Best Actress, ultimately the gong went to Halle Berry for her performance in Monster's Ball.