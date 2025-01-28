Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy release date, trailer, cast and plot revealed

28 January 2025, 13:16

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025
Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about the new film Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy, including its release date, cast, plot and trailer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The eagerly anticipated Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy movie is set to be released very soon, as we join our favourite literary character on her journey of love.

After the trailer shocked fans with the death of Bridget's beloved husband Mark Darcy, many viewers can't wait for the final film in the franchise to be released.

We'll see Renée Zellweger return as the loveable Bridget, as well as Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver and Colin Firth as Mark Darcy. While new characters Roxter (Leo Woodall) and Mr Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor) are expected to turn Bridget's life upside down she navigates her love life as a widowed mother-of-two.

So when is the new Bridget Jones film out, who is in the cast, what is the plot and how many movies have there been? Here is everything you need to know about Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy.

Renée Zellweger is returning to play Bridget Jones
Renée Zellweger is returning to play Bridget Jones. Picture: Alamy

When is Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy out?

The fourth Bridget Jones film is set to be released in the UK on February 14th 2025, however the movie will be able to stream on Peacock from February 13th 2025.

Filming for the sequel began in 2024 and focuses on the 2013 novel of the same name written by Helen Fielding.

Watch the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy trailer here:

Watch the trailer for Bridget Jones 4 - Mad About The Boy

Who are the cast of Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy?

Renée Zellweger is back for a fourth time as the titular character, while her new love interests, Leo Woodall as Roxster and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr Wallaker, make their debut in the franchise.

Everyone's favourite womaniser Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) is back in Bridget's life and causing more chaos for the mother-of-two.

Whilst it was revealed in the trailer that Colin Firth's character Mark Darcy had passed away, it is believed Colin will make an appearance in the film, however why he is in the movie has not been revealed as of yet!

Emma Thompson is returning as Doctor Rawlings, with Bridget's best friends Sharon "Shazzer" (Sally Phillips), Jude (Shirley Henderson) and Tom (James Callis) also featuring in the film.

There are some new characters in the mix including Bridget's new neighbour Rebecca (Isla Fisher) and Bridget's babysitter Chloe (Nico Parker).

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy will include some original and new cast members
Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy will include some original and new cast members. Picture: Alamy

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy plot explained

The new Bridget Jones movie will focus on Bridget as she navigates life as a single mother following the death of her husband Mark Darcy.

According to the 2013 novel of the same name, the book begins four years after Mark's passing as Bridget begins to enter the world of dating once again.

While the trailer hints at a love triangle between Bridget, Roxter (Leo Woodall) and Mr Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofo), we won't give away how the movie ends until it's been released!

Collin Firth will make an appearance as Mark Darcy in the new Bridget Jones movie
Collin Firth will make an appearance as Mark Darcy in the new Bridget Jones movie. Picture: Alamy

How many Bridget Jones films are there?

There are four Bridget Jones movies, with the most recent film being Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy.

The first film Bridget Jones's Diary was released in 2001, with the second movie Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason coming out in 2004. After a 12 year wait, the third film Bridget Jones's Baby was shown in cinemas in 2016.

