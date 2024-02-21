Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy's relationship explained

One Day actor Leo Woodall met Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Take a look at the history of One Day actor Leo Woodall's relationship with his White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy.

One Day star Leo Woodall, 27, has taken over our screens with his stellar performance as Dexter Mayhew in the show alongside Ambika Bhakti Mod, 28, as Emma Morley.

The emotional series sees the fictional tale of two lovers over the course of twenty years, leading to a devastating climax which left viewers in tears after 14 episodes. Whilst the series (and it's soundtrack) continues to gain popularity on Netflix, many have been looking into Leo's personal life and who his famous girlfriend is.

After going Instagram official this year, Leo has confirmed that he is in a relationship with his White Lotus season 2 co-star Meghann Fahy, 33. The pair met on the set of the show in 2022 and have kept their partnership relatively quiet and out of the spotlight.

Who is Leo Woodall's girlfriend Meghann Fahy, how did they meet, how old is she and how long have they been together? Here is a complete look at Leo and Meghann's relationship.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/Meghann Fahy

How did Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy meet?

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy met on season two of White Lotus in 2022. While their characters didn't interact on the show, Meghann and Leo found a connection and bonded on the set.

During the early days of their relationship the pair kept their romance under wraps, however after rumours began to swirl regarding their status, Leo and Meghann confirmed they were together.

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have been in a relationship since 2022. Pictured alongside Theo James. Picture: Getty

The couple were pictured looking cosy at the drinks reception for the South Bank Sky Arts Awards at The Savoy Hotel in London in July 2023, seemingly going public with their romance.

In February 2024 Meghann and Leo went Instagram official after the actress posted an image of the two with their arms around each other.

Meghann Fahy confirmed her and Leo Woodall's relationship in 2024. Picture: Instagram/Meghann Fahy

How old is Meghann Fahy?

Meghann Fahy is 33-years-old.

Prior to appearing in White Lotus, Meghann has also starred in The Bold Type, Chicago Fire and One Life to Live.

