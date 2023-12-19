When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV? Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Has Deal or No Deal been axed? Here is everything we know so far.

Deal or No Deal has returned to our screens after a seven year hiatus, with Stephen Mulhern at the helm and the Banker back to cause tension.

The revival has been a tremendous success and seen one of the contestants receive over £100,000 in donations from viewers, after he disclosed his MND diagnosis on the show.

With the festive episode airing earlier this month, fans were upset to discover that the series was only set to last 20 episodes, with no guarantee it would return for a second run.

Is Deal or No Deal coming back? Here is everything you need to know.

Fans have been left wondering if Deal or No Deal will return. Picture: ITV

Has Deal or No Deal been axed?

It is unknown whether Deal or No Deal has been axed.

The first series was commissioned for 20 episodes, plus a festive special, however ITV have not revealed whether the series will be coming back.

After the show ended, host Stephen Mulhern took to X, formally known as Twitter, to thank fans for their support:

"Thank you all so much for your lovely messages about the series! I’m honestly thrilled you’ve loved it as much as I have!"

The first series of Deal or No Deal was a success. Picture: ITV

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

It is currently unknown when Deal or No Deal will be back on TV.

ITV have not confirmed whether the series will return, however after the immense success of the first season, fans will be hoping the show will come back.

